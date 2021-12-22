Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, QB Baker Mayfield could test out of COVID-19 protocols, be in for Packers

"You really circle Day 10 for all of us," Stefanski said, referring to the period following the initial positive test. "Obviously, the hope is that guys test out sooner than that so that you can get them in the building and get them back going physically, mentally, get them back out at practice and those type of things.

"Short of not knowing, we just have to plan on the people who we have and we know about, and then we will adjust based on what occurs over the next couple of days."

The Browns (7-7) had their playoff hopes severely damaged and need to win their remaining three games to have a chance to reach the postseason. The Packers (11-3) boast the best record in the NFL.

With Mayfield and backup Case Keenum on the COVID-19 list, Nick Mullens made his first start as a Brown, and the 17th of his career, against the Raiders, with his record falling to 5-12. Mullens completed 20 of 30 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown for an 89.2 rating. His 6-yard scoring pass to tight end Harrison Bryant gave the Browns a 14-13 lead with 3:45 remaining.

Mullens had only one practice with the Browns' first unit on Saturday because Keenum didn't learn he'd tested positive until after Thursday's session.