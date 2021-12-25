Browns activate QB Baker Mayfield ahead of Packers game Saturday

In addition to Allen, the Jaguars (2-12) will be without receiver Laviska Shenault and guard Ben Bartch for Sunday's game against the New York Jets after the trio went on the COVID-19 list.

Allen's unvaccinated and will be out at least 10 days, according to current NFL protocol. He also will miss the team's Jan. 2 game at New England.

The Jets, who have been hit hard this week by the coronavirus, activated wide receiver Jeff Smith and special teams ace Justin Hardee from the COVID-19 list — making them eligible to play against Jacksonville.

New York still has 18 players on the list who are either on the active or practice squad rosters, or injured reserve.

Jets coach Robert Saleh also remains out after testing positive earlier in the week. He needs two negative tests to be cleared to coach the game. If not, tight ends coach Ron Middleton will handle Saleh's duties.

Saints linebacker and defensive captain Demario Davis was among four players placed on New Orleans' growing COVID-19 reserve list, which now includes 15 players.