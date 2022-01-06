Brotherly love — Wide receivers Equanimeous, Amon-Ra St. Brown aim for grand finales as Packers, Lions meet Sunday

The 22-year-old Amon-Ra, a fourth-round pick from USC last year, has been one of the Lions’ bright spots this season, catching 82 passes for 803 yards and four touchdowns. His productivity has exploded in recent weeks, with 43 receptions for 451 yards and all four TDs coming over the past five games — beginning with his 10 receptions for 86 yards and the winning 11-yard touchdown catch as time expired to give the Lions their first win of the season on Thanksgiving over the Minnesota Vikings.

“As his older brother, I’m really proud of him,” Equanimeous said. “I know how hard he’s worked his whole life. I was there side by side for most of it, so I’m really happy for him, knowing that they’re not having a great season right now, that he’s having a chance to make plays and score touchdowns.”

Amon-Ra has already set the Lions’ franchise record for receptions by a rookie. After his eight catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in last week’s loss to Seattle, he needs just 15 yards for the rookie yardage record.