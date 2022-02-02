Broncos tab Justin Outten as offensive coordinator, creating yet another opening on Packers’ staff

GREEN BAY — Add finding a new tight ends coach to Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff to-do list.

As expected, the Green Bay Packers coach lost another member of his original 2019 coaching staff on Wednesday when tight ends coach Justin Outten joined ex-Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s staff in Denver as the Broncos’ new offensive coordinator. The Broncos announced Outten’s hiring Wednesday afternoon.

It was clear Hackett, hired last week as the Broncos' coach, wanted someone with extensive experience in the Packers’ system that he and LaFleur created and refined over the past three seasons. Hackett’s initial target for the offensive coordinator job was Packers offensive line coach Adam Stenavich. Wide receivers coach Jason Vrable also was reportedly in the mix.

Both Stenavich, whom the Packers promoted to offensive coordinator to replace Hackett, and Vrable, who had offensive passing-game coordinator added to his title, chose to stay in Green Bay.

The Packers still need to hire a new quarterbacks coach to replace Luke Getsy, who departed to become the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator and play-caller, and a new special-teams coordinator after LaFleur informed Maurice Drayton on Tuesday he will not return to the job next season.

Outten, 38, helped develop Robert Tonyan into a productive multi-dimensional threat at tight end for the Packers. Tonyan went from an enigmatic prospect to tying for the league lead for touchdown receptions among tight ends (11) in 2020. He was lost for the season to a knee injury suffered Oct. 28 at Arizona and is set to become a free agent this offseason.

Outten also worked with veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis and a host of younger tight ends, including Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney in a diverse room that Outten joked was like the Island of Misfit Toys from the old "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" holiday TV special.

Before arriving in Green Bay, Outten spent three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, including the 2016 season, which he spent as an offensive intern and worked with LaFleur, who was the Falcons quarterbacks coach at the time. Before getting his opportunity with the Falcons, Outten, a two-year starter at center in college at Syracuse, worked as a high school coach at Westfield High School in Houston from 2008 through 2015.

Six years later, he’ll be Hackett’s right-hand man on offense in Denver.

“I just know that my dad always told me, ‘Just keep working your tail off where you are, and good things are going to happen,’” Outten said in a 2019 interview. “I tried to be exactly where I am when I am, and just keep working. You never know who you’re going to impress or who you’re going to cross paths with down the line.”