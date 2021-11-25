Broncos setting themselves up for run at Aaron Rodgers in offseason?

“We might not have put ourselves in the best situation so far, but the only thing we can control is what’s ahead of us,” Sutton said. "It's hard to even put into words how bad we want that, and how bad we want that for us, the team and for the city. It’s been way overdue for the city to be able to have a playoff game here and the Broncos in the playoffs.

"Our job is to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to put ourselves in position to get in playoffs regularly.”

That's Paton's job description actually, and he's making a strong case for NFL Executive of the Year as a rookie GM.

His flurry of deals around the trade deadline, including the deal that sent Von Miller to the Rams, left him with 11 draft picks next April, including five in the top 100.

Getting Sutton and Patrick to take hometown discounts in 2021 means he'll still have about $70 million in projected salary cap space in the offseason.

“We have the resources to do whatever we want,” Paton said. “And moving forward, we’re going to have a lot of cap room, we’re going to have cash. We have 11 draft picks. So, we have a lot of flexibility."