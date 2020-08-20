Bring the noise? Packers’ practice inside Lambeau Field was anything but quiet

As for the others, Gutekunst added, “I think there’s some dominoes here. There’s a bunch more guys we’d like to keep. There’s some restrictions we’re going to have to work through to see if we can do it all, but I’m eager to see if we can get some of these guys locked up, that’s for sure.”

Extra points

Right tackle Rick Wagner left practice with what appeared to be an elbow injury. No update was given on his status, and with Bakhtiari limiting his work after a foot issue earlier this week, the Packers didn’t have either of their starting tackles on the field late in 11-on-11 work. … While LaFleur again downplayed any concerns about them, both wide receiver Davante Adams (foot) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (undisclosed) did not take part in practice Thursday, although both were in attendance and did some light work of their own. Smith went through some hand drills with an assistant coach while giving pointers to his younger teammates, while Adams threw passes during the wide receivers’ position drills. “With ‘Z’ and Davante, it’s nothing serious. They’ll be back here in a matter of time,” LaFleur said. … Starting safety Adrian Amos missed practice for what LaFleur said was a personal matter. “He’ll be back with us shortly,” LaFleur said. … Kicker Mason Crosby was 4-for4 on field goals in practice. … Recently added fullback John Lovett had a terrific downfield catch but rookie safety Vernon Scott believed Lovett got away with pushing off.