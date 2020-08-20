Bring the noise? Packers’ practice inside Lambeau Field was anything but quiet

GREEN BAY — It certainly wasn’t an accurate approximation of a boisterous, full-throated gathering of 80,000 of their green-and-gold faithful, but it wasn’t quiet inside the football cathedral that is Lambeau Field Thursday morning.
Working to replicate what the NFL might do as far as ambient faux crowd noise during this COVID-19 influenced 2020 football season, the Green Bay Packers did their best with some sort of soundtrack that landed somewhere on the noise spectrum of the murmurs of a crowded room at a party, a staff meeting of Charlie Brown’s teachers and pregame in-the-stands conversations in a football stadium – with the volume turned up slightly.
Whether that’s what Lambeau Field sounds like for the team’s Sept. 20 home opener against the Detroit Lions — or what U.S. Bank Stadium sounds like on Sept. 13 when the Packers open regular-season play in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Vikings — remains to be seen. But coach Matt LaFleur and his staff tried to give their players as much of an in-game experience as they could.
“From what I understand, that’s kind of like the prototype that they’re putting out there right now and they're going to adjust that as needed,” LaFleur explained during his after-practice Zoom video conference call with reporters Thursday afternoon. “I had our guys kind of lower that decibel level down a little bit because we haven't done any of our silent cadence. But when we first went out there, I thought it was pretty loud, and loud enough where you’d have to use the silent count.
General manager Brian Gutekunst said later that the league has not yet settled on what the sound policy will be as teams are still deciding whether to allow a limited number of fans into their games. The Packers have already announced that there won’t be fans at the first two home games but have left open the possibility of changing the policy before their third home game, slated for Nov. 1 against the Vikings.
“Certainly nothing like having 80,000 at Lambeau, but I do believe there’s going to be some kind of crowd noise,” Gutekunst said. “I think it was good for our players to get out there and be in that environment. It’s going to be different – how much crowd noise and the levels of crowd noise, the difference between indoor and outdoor stadiums, I think that’s all to come. I think the league’s still working through some of that. We’ll try to be as prepared as we can to give our players the best experience before we actually have to go to Minnesota.”
LaFleur did say that he thought the competitiveness of practice was raised by the in-stadium experience, and first-round draft pick Jordan Love enjoyed it. The rookie quarterback said the team did a walk-through inside Lambeau Field earlier in the week but this marked the most extensive time he’s spent in the venerable stadium.
“That was awesome, just coming out of the tunnel and seeing it,” Love said. “It’s a lot bigger than I thought it was, but finally getting the first practice in there was a crazy feeling.”
Media blackout
Gutekunst said it was his call earlier this week to enact a policy that limits how much beat writers are allowed to report about training-camp practices, including whether players are running with the first-, second- or third-string units and which positions the players are lining up at.
It’s a stark departure from long-standing policies for practice coverage and Gutekunst said Thursday that it’s a temporary change made to combat having other teams glean valuable roster intel from media reports with no preseason games on the schedule.
“The changing landscape right now of preseason with no preseason games, no fans at practices, as we got into it, it just changed things,” Gutekunst said. “I just thought from a competitive advantage viewpoint this was the right thing to do for the short term.
“Seeing the landscape of what other teams are doing and kind of the information we were gathering, again, without 8,000 people at practice and four preseason games, I just thought we were at a little bit of a disadvantage. We wanted to kind of equal the playing field.”
Gutekunst acknowledged that it is possible that another team, for example, could read about a young player moving up the depth chart and, if the Packers chose to release him at the final roster reduction with the hope of sneaking him onto the practice squad, claim that player on waivers based in part on what that other team had read about the player in its media coverage.
Gutekunst also said that his own scouting staff pores over the coverage of the league’s other 31 teams in an effort to discern how players are performing in other camps. And without preseason film to evaluate for themselves, that coverage has in fact taken on greater scouting value than in the past.
“Our pro scouts have always followed the local beat reporters on all the teams that they cover. Certainly this year it is more prominent just because there no preseason games and you have less to go on,” Gutekunst said. “Are we going to make decisions off that information? Maybe, maybe not. But it’s all helpful to us as we go through and we attack the job that we have to do.”
Who’s next?
Speaking with reporters for the first time since getting a four-year, $70 million extension done with nose tackle Kenny Clark, Gutekunst said he was thrilled to keep Clark but acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead with four other key starters — left tackle David Bakhtiari, running back Aaron Jones, center Corey Linsley and cornerback Kevin King — in the final years of their respective contracts as well.
“I’m so happy for Kenny. Very well deserving, and we’re just really excited to have him here,” Gutekunst said. “He’s been such a great pro since he came into the league at a very young age. He’s really turned into a dominant player, and we expect that for many years to come.”
As for the others, Gutekunst added, “I think there’s some dominoes here. There’s a bunch more guys we’d like to keep. There’s some restrictions we’re going to have to work through to see if we can do it all, but I’m eager to see if we can get some of these guys locked up, that’s for sure.”
Extra points
Right tackle Rick Wagner left practice with what appeared to be an elbow injury. No update was given on his status, and with Bakhtiari limiting his work after a foot issue earlier this week, the Packers didn’t have either of their starting tackles on the field late in 11-on-11 work. … While LaFleur again downplayed any concerns about them, both wide receiver Davante Adams (foot) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (undisclosed) did not take part in practice Thursday, although both were in attendance and did some light work of their own. Smith went through some hand drills with an assistant coach while giving pointers to his younger teammates, while Adams threw passes during the wide receivers’ position drills. “With ‘Z’ and Davante, it’s nothing serious. They’ll be back here in a matter of time,” LaFleur said. … Starting safety Adrian Amos missed practice for what LaFleur said was a personal matter. “He’ll be back with us shortly,” LaFleur said. … Kicker Mason Crosby was 4-for4 on field goals in practice. … Recently added fullback John Lovett had a terrific downfield catch but rookie safety Vernon Scott believed Lovett got away with pushing off.
