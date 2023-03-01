GREEN BAY — Admitting his only correspondence with his quarterback since season’s end has been via text message and emphasizing the Green Bay Packers cannot move forward at the position until Aaron Rodgers apprises them of his intentions, general manager Brian Gutekunst made it clear Tuesday he’s keeping his options open for now.

At least until the future Pro Football Hall of Famer lets the Packers know if he’s retiring, if he wants to play a 19th season in Green Bay in 2023 or if he’d like to play elsewhere — as Tom Brady did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the last three years of his career.

“He’s a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table right now,” Gutekunst said of Rodgers during a Q&A session with Wisconsin-based reporters Tuesday morning at the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

“But we really need to have those conversations. We want what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, what’s best for Aaron. So, we’ll get to that once those conversations happen.”

While some interpreted Gutekunst’s remarks Tuesday as signifying a shift in the organization’s thinking about the four-time NFL MVP, Gutekunst has been intentional with his word choices regarding Rodgers for the past several months.

“Certainly, that’s an offseason type of decision. But surely, yeah,” Gutekunst replied when asked if he wants Rodgers to return next year. “I mean, we want all our guys back. We made a big commitment to him (last) offseason, so that was obviously something that was really important to us.”

Then, during an end-of-season Q&A session with reporters on Jan. 13 after the team missed the playoffs because of a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, Gutekunst was asked whether Rodgers or 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love would give the Packers a better chance of success during the 2023 season.

“I mean, you’re talking about a four-time MVP, right? We are very excited about Jordan and where he’s at, there’s no doubt about that. But Jordan’s never played a 16, 17-game season and gone through all that stuff,” Gutekunst replied. “Where Aaron’s at, the level he’s at, there’s not many teams he wouldn’t give the best chance to win.”

On Tuesday, Gutekunst was similarly cagey when asked how his position has evolved from being an unqualified “no” on the idea of trading Rodgers to Tuesday’s all-options-are-on-the-table take — though he did point out an 8-9 finish and the team’s failure to make the playoffs has had an effect on his thought process.

“I don’t know if things shifted,” Gutekunst replied. “I think with a player who’s played as long as Aaron has, and as we’ve gone the last few years, we realized for him it’s been a year-to-year type of proposition. ... That’s kind of where we’re at. I don’t think it really adjusted or changed too much.

“I think we’ve always kind of known it was going to be year-to-year with him. I will say our season last year certainly adjusted some things and our thinking a little bit. Obviously, it was a disappointing season. Not where we wanted to be. Whenever that happens, you’re going to look at a number of things that you’re going to change.”

Rodgers hasn’t spoken publicly since emerging from his darkness retreat in a forested area of southern Oregon last week. Rodgers’ last public remarks came on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube on Feb. 14.

Rodgers is coming off the worst statistical season of his 15 years as the Packers’ starting quarterback, having completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 32 sacks for a career-low passer rating of 91.1. In 17 games, Rodgers never threw for 300 yards in a game and had a passer rating above 100 in just three games.

During his back-to-back MVP seasons of 2020 and 2021, Rodgers completed 69.8% of his passes, threw 85 touchdowns versus nine INTs and had an overall rating of 116.7.

“People don’t like talking about this kind of (expletive). It’s taboo to talk about some of these ideas,” Rodgers told McAfee when asked about the possibility of playing for another team in 2023. “But to be open to the possibility that, if I want to keep playing, that it might be somewhere else, I understand that.

“I understand they might want to move on and go younger at a number of different positions. That’s a part of it.”

The Packers haven’t given Rodgers a firm deadline to make up his mind about playing in 2023 and where he’d like to do so, but Gutekunst said Tuesday that the team would like an answer before the new league year kicks off and free agency begins on March 15. Rodgers said after the loss to the Lions that he wouldn’t hold the team “hostage” while contemplating his future.

“Certainly, before free agency, I think that would be good,” Gutekunst said. “I don’t know if there’s anything firm, but I think that would be helpful for our football team.”

Gutekunst said he has not had any actual trade talks about Rodgers, despite an ESPN report in mid-February that the New York Jets had approached the Packers about whether Rodgers was available via trade.

“I have conversations with teams all the time,” he said. “I’m not getting into specifics or specific teams. This time of year, that happens a lot quite frankly. So, I’ve talked to a lot of different teams about a lot of different things, but actually talking about trades, not yet.

“Certainly, people would be interested in Aaron Rodgers, right? If they thought he was available.”

In between Rodgers-related questions, Gutekunst did reiterate his faith in Love, who showed promise during a 10-snap, nine-pass stint in relief of an injured Rodgers during the team’s 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 27 and exhibited plenty of growth in training camp and in-season practices.

“He needs to play. I think I’ve spoken about that before. He definitely needs to play. I think that’s the next step in his progression,” Gutekunst said, adding there has been “pretty constant” communication between the organization and both Love and his representatives.

“I think he’s ready for that. Not every quarterback comes into this league ready to go out there and play. I think he needed a little time but over the last year and a half or so, we’ve seen that’s the next step in his progression. He needs to go out and play.”

But, when asked if it was possible that Rodgers would decide he wants to come back to the Packers in 2023 and the team would tell him it was going with Love instead, Gutekunst wouldn’t say.

“Until we have those conversations, I think that’s pretty hypothetical,” Gutekunst said. “But like I said, everything is on the table.”