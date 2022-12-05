Brian Gutekunst on playing Jordan Love: ‘We’ve seen what we need to see’

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst believes he has a pretty good idea of what Jordan Love is capable of, and the Green Bay Packers general manager says he wants to win games — even if his team is eliminated from playoff contention — more than he wants to see his 2020 first-round pick get meaningful regular-season action at quarterback this season.

And so, with his team at 5-8 and still mathematically alive for the postseason, Gutekunst said during a Q&A with reporters on Monday afternoon at Lambeau Field that he believes winning games matters enough to keep playing starter Aaron Rodgers instead of getting a look at his understudy.

Gutekunst also doesn’t think he needs to see Love in those games to be more certain about what he has in the heir apparent to the 39-year-old Rodgers, who must decide after the season whether to return in 2023.

“We’re really pleased with his progression and what he’s been able to do,” Gutekunst said of Love, who played well in a 10-snap stint against the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago after Rodgers left the game with injured ribs.

“I think that it would be really good for him (to play in games), the growth that you need to go through, seeing things for the first time, making those mistakes that you need to make. But I think from our end of it, we’ve seen what we need to see.”

Rodgers said he escaped Sunday’s 28-19 win over the Chicago Bears without doing any further damage to his fractured right thumb or his injured ribs, and predicted he’d be close to full health by the time the Packers return to game action on Dec. 19 against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I feel good going to the bye week that maybe both of these things will be behind me,” Rodgers said. “I think my thumb is close to being a non-issue. I’m able to go back to taking a snap the old way, which has been really nice. And the ribs will be close (to healed), probably.”

That means Rodgers’ injury situation is unlikely to give the Packers a convenient reason to play Love in his place.

“I think he held up pretty nicely,” head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday afternoon of Rodgers not exacerbating his injuries against the Bears. “He seemed to be in great spirits after the game, which is always a good sign, and just my limited interaction with him today he seemed to be doing well.”

The Packers’ predicament is that they don’t know whether Rodgers will play next year, and they must decide by early May whether to exercise the fifth-year option — at a guaranteed cost of nearly $20 million — on Love’s rookie contract.

And for as well as Love played in his limited action against the Eagles, completing 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards, including a 63-yard fourth-quarter touchdown to Christian Watson, it’s still a small sample size.

Love’s only regular-season start came last year at Kansas City when Rodgers was out with COVID-19, and by his own admission, Love did not play well.

In an interview with the State Journal late last week, Love said he wasn’t sure how the remaining games would play out and that he was compartmentalizing the uncertainty he’s facing.

“Literally, control what I can control. That’s all I can do. Try not to focus on the moves that are going on behind the scenes, what could happen,” Love said. “I’m here right now. I’m the backup. And when I get those chances to go in there and play, I want to make the most of them.

“If they say, ‘Hey, Aaron’s done for the season. You’re starting.’ Then, OK. Control what I can control. I’m not in control of that situation. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know what’s going to happen this offseason, I don’t know what’s going to happen next year. The contract, things like that, I don’t know. So I try not to put too much thought into it.

“Yeah, I think about it, but why waste time or have anxiety over a situation that who knows what’s going to happen?”

Asked if Rodgers comes back for the 2023 season if he really is willing to sit for yet another year, Love replied, “That’s something me and my agent will talk about.”

To hear Gutekunst tell it, though, there is no such thing as a meaningless game, even if the Packers do get eliminated from playoff contention before season’s end.

“I think winning’s a culture thing. … That’s what this place has always been about and at least while I’m here it’s always going to be,” Gutekunst said. “Obviously if we get to that point, we'll kind of look at those things. But I think even if we're eliminated from the playoffs — which, it wouldn't be ideal — we're going to still go out to win the game.

"I think that's really important. There's a bunch of guys in that locker room that deserve that. So we're going to go out to win the game and we're going to make the decisions that are in the best interests of us winning the game.”

Asked if he’d like to see Love lead his team to one of those late-season wins, Gutekunst replied, “Sure. I mean, whoever's playing. (But) I think whoever gives us the best chance to win needs to be out there. It's only fair to this locker room. That's the way I feel about it. I think Matt feels the same.

“Again, there's always kind of different ways to look at things, but football's a little bit different game than some others, so we'll make those decisions when we get there and what's best for the football team and going out and winning those games.”

Extra points

LaFleur said he’s unsure of the timeline for veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari’s return after he underwent an appendectomy on Friday. “We’ll see how he feels when we come back from the bye, see where he’s at, but from what I’ve been told, it could be awhile,” LaFleur said. … Wide receiver Romeo Doubs was close to playing against the Bears but after a pre-game workout, the team held the rookie out for one more game. His high ankle sprain should be fully healed and he should be ready for the Rams. “I would think that we’ll get Rome back,” LaFleur said. … Running back Aaron Jones, who was in and out of the lineup against the Bears, could have finished the game and should be fine, LaFleur said. … LaFleur said the coaches have been assigned scouting work to do during the bye week, but they can do it remotely and they’re not required to come into their Lambeau Field offices until next Monday. … Told that Rodgers had been encouraging kickoff return man Keisean Nixon to bring kicks out of the end zone to spark the team, LaFleur replied with a chuckle, “No wonder why he’s taking it out every single time.”