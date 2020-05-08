Brett Favre to Mississippi officials in welfare scandal: ‘To say I took $1.1 million and didn’t show up for speaking engagements is absolutely, 100 percent not true’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GREEN BAY — Speaking out for the first time since his name came up in government welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi, an angry Brett Favre pushed back on allegations that he was paid $1.1 million for speeches he never gave — and made it clear that he believes he performed the work he was asked to do, even though he’s now paying back the money he was paid.

Speaking in an interview on ESPN Wisconsin on Friday, Favre said Mississippi state auditor Shad White inaccurately depicted the work he did on behalf of a non-profit — work he was paid for with funds earmarked for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, or TANF, in 2017 and '18.

Favre had posted a message on social media earlier this week vowing to pay back the full amount but had not spoken publicly before Friday.

“It’s just ridiculous,” said Favre, who has already paid back $500,000 and has made arrangements with the state to pay back the remaining $600,000 in installments. “I in no way did anything wrong and wouldn’t do anything wrong or would take any money (this way).