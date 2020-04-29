Brett Favre’s take? Packers ‘burned a bridge’ with Aaron Rodgers by drafting Jordan Love
"(The Packers) don't draft any weapons, not just in the first round, but any weapons that can help immediately, to my knowledge. And that just sends a disrespectful message to Aaron Rodgers," Brett Favre said Wednesday.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

GREEN BAY — Believing Aaron Rodgers has been sent a message of “disrespect” by the same organization he felt once did that to him, Brett Favre expects Rodgers, his friend and one-time heir apparent and rival, to end his career with someone other than the Green Bay Packers.

Just as Favre did a decade ago.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show Wednesday on NBC Sports Network, Favre predicted Rodgers’ days with the Packers are numbered, interrupting Eisen mid-question to say, “I think he'll play somewhere else.” Just as Favre was traded in August 2008 to the New York Jets to pave the way for Rodgers to become the Packers’ starter, Favre said his “gut” tells him Rodgers’ career will end similarly.

Rodgers and Favre have become close friends in recent years and Rodgers recently said the two talk every week or every other week. Favre told Eisen that the two have talked since the Packers traded up to No. 26 to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of last week’s NFL draft.

"I'm not going to talk about all that we talked about, but he was ... let's just say surprised that they went in that direction," Favre said of his conversation with Rodgers..

“I don't know this for certain, but I guarantee you, it's got the wheels turning in Aaron's mind. If that's the case, then that means there's a chip on his shoulder toward the organization that otherwise was not there. All he needs is a reason other than this reason to expedite that."

Rodgers signed a four-year, $134 contract extension in August 2018 with two seasons left on his existing deal, so he is still under contract with the Packers for four more years. The dead salary-cap charges the Packers would absorb if they traded or released Rodgers before the end of the 2021 season would be devastating to the team’s salary cap, meaning it’s highly unlikely that Love would take over as the Packers starter before the 2022 season — and then only if he exhibits the growth the team would need to see.

Rodgers, who turns 37 in December, has said repeatedly that he wants to play into his 40s like another of his quarterbacking pals, Tom Brady — who, not coincidentally, left New England after 20 seasons and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent last month.

"Green Bay's not going anywhere without Aaron Rodgers in the next few years," Favre said. "If he plays like we expect him to play, they've got a shot — with or without a first-round receiver. So I would do all I could to not burn that bridge, and I don't think they did that. I think they burned a bridge that's going to be hard to overcome. At some point, I think it will rear its ugly head."

When the Packers drafted Rodgers in 2005, they did so because Rodgers went from being in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick before tumbling down the draft board. In trading up to take Love, who scouts had a wide variance of opinions on, the Packers’ selection was one that Gutekunst made deliberately, not out of serendipity.

Compounding criticism of the Packers' draft was that Gutekunst told reporters in February that he intended to add to a wide receiving corps that had a talent gap after elite No. 1 wideout Davante Adams — and then went the entire draft without selecting a receiver, even though it was widely considered the deepest receiver draft in NFL history.

A whopping 37 wideouts were taken, but Gutekunst said afterward that once his efforts to trade up in the second round were thwarted — efforts that surely would have been aided by the fourth-round pick the Packers traded to Miami to move up to take Love — he didn’t have much interest in the later-round receivers.

Speaking in a separate radio appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Bruce Murray and Brady Quinn, Favre said he was “very surprised” by the pick and that he was actually “more surprised” by it than he was by Thompson drafting Rodgers. At least then, Favre had been mulling retirement for several years.

“I was more surprised this time because — you know, I don’t know much about Jordan Love, so I’m not knocking him at all — but they were several plays away from the Super Bowl,” Favre said of the 2019 Packers, who went 13-3 and reached the NFC Championship Game before losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 19. “To me it sends a message. I’m not saying it’s the wrong pick, but I’m saying based on their present situation, to me it sends a message to Aaron (of), ‘We’re preparing for our future first and (we will) deal with our present after.’

“I don’t know what that immediate need would have been, but I would think maybe another receiver — someone who could come in and start right away with the assumption of, ‘(This guy) can get us to the Super Bowl. We’re one player away.’”

Rodgers has not spoken publicly since Love was selected, although Love did say on Saturday that he and Rodgers had talked.

"I'm not surprised that he reached out to Jordan, being in a similar situation himself 15 years ago," Favre said. "And we had a great relationship in spite of — I wouldn't say it took a turn for the worst when I left, but he was basically caught up in the middle of a hornet's nest, if you will. I don't foresee that happening here. I think Aaron will do whatever. It's not his job to mentor Jordan Love.

"This discussion went on when I left Green Bay. It's not the head guy's job to mentor the next guy. That guy's ultimately there to take your spot. Now, if Jordan were to ask, 'Can I watch extra film with you?' I would be shocked if Aaron said no. I think he would go over and beyond to help, but he's not going to go out of his way, and I can't blame him."

In his SiriusXM NFL interview, Favre said Gutekunst picking Love is different than Thompson picking Rodgers because Rodgers fell to the Packers unexpectedly.

“If you get down to the gist of it, what are you saying (with this pick?” Favre said. “Again, no disrespect to Jordan Love. But there’s never any sure bets in the draft — we know that. But there are some that are close. But there’s so much uncertainty with this kid. Had they had a pick fall into their lap — Tua (Tagovailoa), or a top-10, top-5 quarterback, then you go, ‘We’re idiots not to take this kid.’ This one, they traded up for a kid who’s very unproven — it’s really more potential. Yeah, he has great potential, but there’s a lot of uncertainty.

To me, the word ‘disrespect’ is perfect. That’s the message that it sends to Aaron. You’ve got a team that was just plays away from being in the Super Bowl. Go get that player that’s going to put you over the edge — now. Let’s win now. Because, isn’t it about winning now? That pick says no.”

