Brett Favre’s take? Packers ‘burned a bridge’ with Aaron Rodgers by drafting Jordan Love

GREEN BAY — Believing Aaron Rodgers has been sent a message of “disrespect” by the same organization he felt once did that to him, Brett Favre expects Rodgers, his friend and one-time heir apparent and rival, to end his career with someone other than the Green Bay Packers.
Just as Favre did a decade ago.
Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show Wednesday on NBC Sports Network, Favre predicted Rodgers’ days with the Packers are numbered, interrupting Eisen mid-question to say, “I think he'll play somewhere else.” Just as Favre was traded in August 2008 to the New York Jets to pave the way for Rodgers to become the Packers’ starter, Favre said his “gut” tells him Rodgers’ career will end similarly.
Rodgers and Favre have become close friends in recent years and Rodgers recently said the two talk every week or every other week. Favre told Eisen that the two have talked since the Packers traded up to No. 26 to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of last week’s NFL draft.
"I'm not going to talk about all that we talked about, but he was ... let's just say surprised that they went in that direction," Favre said of his conversation with Rodgers..
“I don't know this for certain, but I guarantee you, it's got the wheels turning in Aaron's mind. If that's the case, then that means there's a chip on his shoulder toward the organization that otherwise was not there. All he needs is a reason other than this reason to expedite that."
Rodgers signed a four-year, $134 contract extension in August 2018 with two seasons left on his existing deal, so he is still under contract with the Packers for four more years. The dead salary-cap charges the Packers would absorb if they traded or released Rodgers before the end of the 2021 season would be devastating to the team’s salary cap, meaning it’s highly unlikely that Love would take over as the Packers starter before the 2022 season — and then only if he exhibits the growth the team would need to see.
Rodgers, who turns 37 in December, has said repeatedly that he wants to play into his 40s like another of his quarterbacking pals, Tom Brady — who, not coincidentally, left New England after 20 seasons and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent last month.
"Green Bay's not going anywhere without Aaron Rodgers in the next few years," Favre said. "If he plays like we expect him to play, they've got a shot — with or without a first-round receiver. So I would do all I could to not burn that bridge, and I don't think they did that. I think they burned a bridge that's going to be hard to overcome. At some point, I think it will rear its ugly head."
When the Packers drafted Rodgers in 2005, they did so because Rodgers went from being in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick before tumbling down the draft board. In trading up to take Love, who scouts had a wide variance of opinions on, the Packers’ selection was one that Gutekunst made deliberately, not out of serendipity.
Compounding criticism of the Packers' draft was that Gutekunst told reporters in February that he intended to add to a wide receiving corps that had a talent gap after elite No. 1 wideout Davante Adams — and then went the entire draft without selecting a receiver, even though it was widely considered the deepest receiver draft in NFL history.
A whopping 37 wideouts were taken, but Gutekunst said afterward that once his efforts to trade up in the second round were thwarted — efforts that surely would have been aided by the fourth-round pick the Packers traded to Miami to move up to take Love — he didn’t have much interest in the later-round receivers.
"They don't draft any weapons, not just in the first round, but any weapons that can help immediately, to my knowledge. And that just sends a disrespectful message to Aaron Rodgers," Favre said on Eisen’s show. "He has every right to be disappointed if he is."
Speaking in a separate radio appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Bruce Murray and Brady Quinn, Favre said he was “very surprised” by the pick and that he was actually “more surprised” by it than he was by Thompson drafting Rodgers. At least then, Favre had been mulling retirement for several years.
“I was more surprised this time because — you know, I don’t know much about Jordan Love, so I’m not knocking him at all — but they were several plays away from the Super Bowl,” Favre said of the 2019 Packers, who went 13-3 and reached the NFC Championship Game before losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 19. “To me it sends a message. I’m not saying it’s the wrong pick, but I’m saying based on their present situation, to me it sends a message to Aaron (of), ‘We’re preparing for our future first and (we will) deal with our present after.’
“I don’t know what that immediate need would have been, but I would think maybe another receiver — someone who could come in and start right away with the assumption of, ‘(This guy) can get us to the Super Bowl. We’re one player away.’”
Rodgers has not spoken publicly since Love was selected, although Love did say on Saturday that he and Rodgers had talked.
"I'm not surprised that he reached out to Jordan, being in a similar situation himself 15 years ago," Favre said. "And we had a great relationship in spite of — I wouldn't say it took a turn for the worst when I left, but he was basically caught up in the middle of a hornet's nest, if you will. I don't foresee that happening here. I think Aaron will do whatever. It's not his job to mentor Jordan Love.
"This discussion went on when I left Green Bay. It's not the head guy's job to mentor the next guy. That guy's ultimately there to take your spot. Now, if Jordan were to ask, 'Can I watch extra film with you?' I would be shocked if Aaron said no. I think he would go over and beyond to help, but he's not going to go out of his way, and I can't blame him."
In his SiriusXM NFL interview, Favre said Gutekunst picking Love is different than Thompson picking Rodgers because Rodgers fell to the Packers unexpectedly.
“If you get down to the gist of it, what are you saying (with this pick?” Favre said. “Again, no disrespect to Jordan Love. But there’s never any sure bets in the draft — we know that. But there are some that are close. But there’s so much uncertainty with this kid. Had they had a pick fall into their lap — Tua (Tagovailoa), or a top-10, top-5 quarterback, then you go, ‘We’re idiots not to take this kid.’ This one, they traded up for a kid who’s very unproven — it’s really more potential. Yeah, he has great potential, but there’s a lot of uncertainty.
To me, the word ‘disrespect’ is perfect. That’s the message that it sends to Aaron. You’ve got a team that was just plays away from being in the Super Bowl. Go get that player that’s going to put you over the edge — now. Let’s win now. Because, isn’t it about winning now? That pick says no.”
Green Bay bound: Get to know the Packers' 2020 draft picks
JORDAN LOVE — QB — UTAH STATE
Round: 1
Pick: No. 26 overall (From Houston via Miami)
Year: Junior
Age: 21 (Nov. 2, 1998)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 224 pounds
Packers jersey number: 10
Notes: The Packers gave up a fourth-round pick in this year's draft to move up four spots from No. 30 to take Love, who saw his production slip last season with nine new starters and a new coaching staff in place for the Aggies. After completing 64 percent of his passes as a sophomore for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, Love connected on 61.9 percent last season for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
College stats:
AJ DILLON — RB — BOSTON COLLEGE
Round: 2
Pick: 62
Year: Junior
Age: 21 (May 2, 1998)
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 247 pounds
Number: 28
Notes: Dillon carried the ball an astonishing 845 times in three years for the Eagles before declaring for the draft after his true junior season, finishing his BC career with 4,382 rushing yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 21 rushing touchdowns. Despite his prolific rushing output, Dillon only caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two scores in his three seasons with the Eagles.
College stats:
JOSIAH DEGUARA — TE — CINCINNATI
Round: 3
Pick: 94
Year: Redshirt senior
Age: 23 (Feb. 14, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 245 pounds
Number: 81
Notes: Deguara ended his career at Cincinnati with 92 catches for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons, but at his size, he projects as more of a hybrid tight end/fullback or H-back in the NFL.
College stats:
KAMAL MARTIN — ILB — MINNESOTA
Round: 5
Pick: 175
Year: Senior
Age: 21
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 245 pounds
Number: 54
Notes: Martin finished his four-year career with the Gophers with 66 tackles, including 2 1/2 for a loss. In Minnesota's loss to Wisconsin in the battle for the axe in November, he had nine total tackles as the Badgers offense put up 453 total yards. Martin also had two interceptions last season in Minnesota's 38-31 win over Purdue to bring his career total to four.
College stats:
JON RUNYAN — OG — MICHIGAN
Round: 6
Pick: 192 (From Las Vegas)
Year: Redshirt senior
Age: 22 (Aug. 8, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 321 pounds
Number: 76
Notes: Runyan, who made 25 of his 26 starts at left tackle, was a two-time winner of the University of Michigan's Hugh H. Rader Memorial Award, given to the Wolverines' top offensive lineman. Runyan's father, Jon Runyan Sr., also took home the award, making them the only father-son duo to earn the honor in school history. The junior Runyan almost cost himself his opportunity in Green Bay when he accidentally declined a call from the organization on the final day of the draft Saturday. "I declined a call from Green Bay, Wisconsin," Runyan said. "I tried to call back and my call didn't go through, and I had no idea what I just did." Luckily for Runyan, the Packers called right back and the rest is draft history.
JAKE HANSON — C — OREGON
Round: 6
Pick: 208 (From Tennessee)
Year: Senior
Age: 22 (April 29, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 303 pounds
Number: 67
Notes: Hanson, a two-time Associated Press Pac-12 All-Conference second team pick who started 49 games at center in four season with the Ducks, did not allow a single sack in 2,738 snaps over his first three seasons at Oregon. While starting 12 games as a senior, Hanson committed only one penalty in 746 snaps.
SIMON STEPANIAK — OT — INDIANA
Round: 6
Pick: 209
Year: Redshirt senior
Age: 22 (May 15, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 313 pounds
Number: 72
Notes: A team captain last season for the Hoosiers, Stepaniak was a third-team All-Big Ten pick by the media and an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the coaches as Indiana finished the year second in the conference in pass offense (302.4 yards) and first downs (23.4) and third in total offense (432.8 yards). He made 31 starts at Indiana, with 30 coming at right guard and one at left guard. Stepaniak tore his ACL in December during a practice ahead of Indiana's Gator Bowl loss to Tennessee but is expected to return to football activities in mid-July.
VERNON SCOTT — S — TCU
Round: 7
Pick: 236 (From Buffalo via Cleveland)
Year: Senior
Age: 22
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 206 pounds
Number: N/A
Notes: Scott appeared in 26 games for the Frogs over three seasons, turning in his best effort last season when he started 10 games and had a career-high 44 tackles on the year, as well as a fumble recovery and a 98-yard pick-six in TCU's 28-24 loss at Oklahoma in November.
College stats:
JONATHAN GARVIN — DE — MIAMI
Round: 7
Pick: 242 (From Baltimore)
Year: Junior
Age: 20 (July 28, 1999)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 263 pounds
Number: N/A
Notes: A two-year starter for the Hurricanes, Garvin had 12 1/2 sacks and 29 tackles for a loss during his three seasons in Miami. Last season as a junior, Garvin made 11 starts while appearing in 12 of 13 games, finishing with five sacks, nine tackles for a loss, four quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
College stats:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!