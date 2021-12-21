Brett Favre’s advice to Packers' Aaron Rodgers? ‘Enjoy it. Because it goes by so fast. And the next thing you know, it’s over.’

Whether that thought process leads Rodgers back to Green Bay next season — he is under contract for 2022, but with an untenable salary-cap number of $46.14 million, meaning the Packers will have to either extend him or move on from him — remains to be seen. Perhaps at this point, even Rodgers himself isn’t sure what will happen, or even what he wants to happen.

Meanwhile, from afar, you can bet Favre is a little envious of his successor. While the two have become friends in the intervening years between Favre’s two-season stint with the archrival Minnesota Vikings and now — "We keep in touch periodically,” Rodgers said — there was an I-sure-miss-this tone in Favre’s voice as he talked about Rodgers during his weekly SiriusXM radio show earlier this week.

“You know, Aaron's going to shatter every record out there if he continues to play. Because he's just, he's better now than he's ever been. And shows no signs of slowing down,” Favre said on “The SiriusXM Blitz” on Monday. “Certainly, (he) makes that team so much better.

“Whether he goes to another team or not, he's going to make whoever he plays with so much better. Just a prolific playmaker, probably the best playmaker I think we've ever seen.”