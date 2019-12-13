Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson will be inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Former Green Bay Packers stars Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson will be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame on June 5, 2020 in Madison, it was announced Thursday.

“I am looking forward to going into the 70th anniversary class of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame,” said Favre, who led the Packers to the NFL title in Super Bowl XXXI and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

As a Packer, Favre became the only player in NFL history to win three consecutive NFL MVP Awards. He threw for 71,838 yards and 508 touchdowns in his 302-game NFL career and was named to the NFL 1990s All Decade Team.

In 100 seasons of the Packers franchise, no one has had more single-season receiving yards than Nelson in 2014 with 1,519. In his 10 seasons in Green Bay, Nelson ranks No. 3 in franchise history in receptions (550), No. 5 in receiving yards (7,848), No. 2 in touchdown receptions (69) and No. 3 in 100-yard receiving games (25).

