Brett Favre chosen, Bart Starr and Aaron Rodgers left off top 10 QBs on NFL All-Time Team

"Through a lot of help and a lot of support, I just learned and tried to get a little bit better and a little bit better and keep evolving."

Favre also grew up watching the NFL and idolizing another man on the All-Time Team.

"When I was a little kid, I wanted to play pro football. I wanted to be Roger Staubach," Favre said. "That is who I looked up to and who was my favorite player, and he's still my guy. To be able to do exactly what I wanted to do and accomplish so much ... have all the passing records (when he retired)? Are you kidding me?"

Favre is the only player to win three consecutive NFL MVP awards.

"I never thought about Pro Bowls never thought about MVPs," he said. "I envisioned what it would be to run out on the field for Super Bowls. How cool that would be. I got to live that, and everything that has come after: Are you kidding me?"

Rodgers, Brady and Drew Brees were the three active players among the 22 finalists. The group includes 18 Hall of Famers, the three active QBs and Manning, who is not yet eligible for the hall.