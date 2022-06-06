Brett Favre believes Aaron Rodgers doesn’t need much work during Packers’ mandatory minicamp

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers was in the house on Monday, as promised.

Just how much he’ll be doing on the practice field starting on Tuesday is another matter.

The Green Bay Packers four-time NFL MVP quarterback arrived for the team’s mandatory minicamp on Monday, having said earlier this offseason that he would indeed attend the three-day session that he skipped during his offseason of discontent a year ago.

But given that the organized team activity practices Rodgers has missed thus far have been at little more than jog-through speed during 11-on-11 periods, it’s possible Rodgers’ on-field work will be limited as the full squad hits the Don Hutson Center and Ray Nitschke Field turf for practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The 38-year-old Rodgers, coming off back-to-back NFL MVPs and having made it abundantly clear that he knows exactly what he needs to do to be ready for training camp in late July, could just do fundamental drills and some other on-field drills but leave the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods to third-year backup Jordan Love, who needs the work.

After all, that’s essentially how things worked back in 2007, when a disgruntled Brett Favre eventually reported to minicamp in the aftermath of the team’s failure to acquire wide receiver Randy Moss but let his young third-year backup — Rodgers — take most of the reps.

Speaking in an interview on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” late last week, Favre allowed that there is value in Rodgers attending the minicamp — and there would have been value in him attending OTAs — even if his involvement is limited to watching practice, interacting with coaches and teammates and giving young draft picks and players new to the roster a chance to get to know him.

“The team, and certainly the offense, would benefit to a certain degree — I can’t put a percentage on it — with having Aaron there. But I don’t think there’s any benefit to having Aaron participate (in practice),” Favre said. “He’ll adjust like he always does. He’ll adapt like he always does. I think if anything, he will benefit certainly more by being away and being fresh — and not just physically, but mentally.

“He doesn’t have to throw. He knows what he needs to do to maintain his body and be ready to play when training camp comes around. He knows the offense inside and out, he knows it better than anyone, he knows how to adjust to players.

“What you want as an organization is you want Aaron, when he’s there, to be the best he can be — fresh and competitive. I don’t believe there’s any benefit in making him participate at this point in his career.”

In the aftermath of two-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams’ trade to the Las Vegas Raiders and veteran deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s free-agent departure to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers are renovating their wide receiver depth chart with three rookie draft picks (Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure) and veteran Sammy Watkins.

One could argue that getting-to-know-you moments with Rodgers would do as much good in building a rapport between the quarterback and his new targets than any half-speed drill might.

Watkins has not been in attendance for either of the team’s open-to-the-media OTA practices, and head coach Matt LaFleur calmly-but-clearly expressed some disappointment about spotty attendance by veteran players so far.

“I’m not comfortable with anybody not being here. I’d like ‘em all here,” LaFleur said last week. “Again, it’s their choice. Next week is mandatory minicamp, so there’s consequences obviously for not coming.”

Later, LaFleur added, “Each guy has that right to make that choice. If you’re asking me, I want everybody here. ... I think it’s just more the mindset that we’re going to coach the guys that want to be here.”

Speaking on “The Pat McAfee Show” during the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft, Rodgers had said that he would attend not only the minicamp but also come to Green Bay for a few days in May.

“I’ll be back there a few more days (in May) and then for the minicamp,” Rodgers told McAfee. “I’m excited to get back there and get things going. I’m going to put in the time to make it work with those guys and we’re going to find a way.”

But Rodgers wasn’t in attendance for either of the team’s open-to-reporters practices, and last week he was competing in the made-for-TV golf event, “The Match,” with fellow NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Rodgers’ new three-year, $150 million contract contained a miniscule workout bonus ($50,000), which gives him no real incentive to participate in anything beyond the mandatory minicamp. Likewise, Brady did not take part in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ initial OTA sessions but is set to participate in the Bucs’ mandatory minicamp this week.

Mahomes and Allen, both 26 years old, have all attended at least some of their respective teams’ OTA practices.

None of the NFL’s 32 teams had in-person offseason work in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Rodgers missed all of last year’s offseason program — including the mandatory minicamp — to express his displeasure with the team’s brass not including him in conversations about decisions that directly affected his job. But with last year’s season of reconciliation, Rodgers and general manager Brian Gutekunst have both indicated their relationship is in a good place.

Rodgers had near-perfect attendance during his first 15 offseasons, including 2019, when LaFleur took over as head coach. But LaFleur’s predecessor, Mike McCarthy, began limiting veteran players’ involvement in the mandatory minicamp late in his coaching tenure, wanting to devote most of the on-field work to younger players.

“I never said, ‘There’s not enough time for your veteran players.’ I’ve always said, ‘There’s not enough time for your young players,’” McCarthy told the State Journal during his final offseason minicamp in 2018, from which veterans with six or more years of experience were excused for the third consecutive year. “I’ve always championed more time for the younger players. It’s never been about the 6-plus year veterans. I get where they’re at.

“Trust me, I know exactly how many reps Aaron Rodgers has taken in practice and in games over his tenure. It’s all calculated. I think it’s pretty clear that (minicamp) benefits the younger half of our team.”