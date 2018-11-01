GREEN BAY — Bill Belichick considered the idea for a moment, then dismissed it.

Face Aaron Rodgers more often than once every four years? His New England Patriots? Fans might like the idea, but legendary coaches — even ones who admire the Green Bay Packers’ star quarterback and enjoy game-planning challenges like the ones Rodgers presents — are smarter than that.

“I guess it would be good if we played him more than that,” Belichick mused earlier this week. “But I’m in no rush to see him every week. I wouldn’t want to be in that division.”

Remarkably, Sunday night’s Packers-Patriots game will mark just the second time that two of the greatest quarterbacks of this era — Rodgers and the Patriots’ Tom Brady — have faced each other as starters.

Thanks to the league’s once-every-four-years division rotation in its scheduling formula for AFC vs. NFC matchups and Rodgers’ 2010 concussion, their lone head-to-head meeting was in 2014, when the Packers beat the Patriots 26-21 at Lambeau Field in late November.

“He killed us the last time we played him,” Belichick said, recalling Rodgers’ performance (24 of 38, 368 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, 112.6 quarterback rating). “I mean, he’s a great player. He does everything well. He reads coverages well, very accurate throwing the ball. He’s got a great touch down the field, short, intermediate. They get a lot of catch-and-run plays. A lot of that is because of his great accuracy. He puts the ball right on the receiver and doesn’t have to break stride and can just keep running with it. Very mobile in the pocket, extends plays, really good vision down the field, uses the cadence well, is a good situational player.

“I mean, he’s one of the great quarterbacks in the National Football League; no question about it. He does everything good. He can even play golf. He’s a good golfer, too.”

Unlike Brady’s other mano-a-mano rivalries — with Peyton Manning (17 meetings) and Ben Roethlisberger (10 meetings) — Rodgers’ most frequent quarterbacking opponents have been Jay Cutler (13 games) and Matthew Stafford (12 games). While Rodgers and Brady have become friends in recent years, Brady’s first two matchups with the Packers were when Brett Favre was the starter (2002, 2006). In that 2006 game, Favre suffered a first-half elbow injury and was relieved by Rodgers, who played the entire second half on a broken foot.

Then came 2010, when Rodgers sustained a concussion in Detroit a week before the Packers were to travel to Foxborough, Mass. Matt Flynn started in his stead.

“I love watching him play. To see him up close is great,” Brady replied during a conference call with reporters at Lambeau Field when asked if he wished he and his friend squared off more often. “I watch him play whenever he’s out there, I study a lot of the Packers’ offense. I study Aaron as a player and he just does an incredible job. And I know we played him in ‘14, he had a great game against us.“

“Again, I’m in the AFC, he’s in the NFC, so once every four years. I loved going to Lambeau Field and playing him four years ago. It’ll be great to play him at home this time. I’m really looking forward to it.”

There were two years where it looked as if the two were on a collision course to meet in the Super Bowl. In 2011, the year Rodgers won his first NFL MVP, the Packers went 15-1 in the regular season, then lost at home to the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional round. The Giants went on to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

And in 2014, when Rodgers won his second NFL MVP, the Packers had a 16-0 lead on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game before an epic collapse. The Patriots advanced to Super Bowl XLIX without them and beat the Seahawks for Brady’s fourth NFL title.

“I wish we would’ve been there in ’14. We were right there on the doorstep. That would have been a fun one,” Rodgers lamented this week. “It’s obviously great for the league and great for NBC this week, with their promos. But that’s the beauty in this league sometimes. You have players who are in different conferences and don’t get a chance to play each other a lot. Fans and media and the NFL can hope for certain things, but that’s the beauty in our game. There’s a great parity – maybe not always with (the Patriots), because they seem to be in the Super Bowl a lot – but it’d be nice to get back there and play against him one more time.”

During last week’s Sunday Night Football telecast, NBC began promoting Rodgers vs. Brady and did so by using basketball great Michael Jordan as narrator. Even ex-Packers quarterback Brett Favre chimed in this week on his SiriusXM NFL Radio show — he called it “an epic matchup” between two quarterbacks that are “as good as any that has ever played the game” that should result in ratings that’ll be “sky high, and rightfully so.”

“Those type of matchups are really kind of what we look forward to as fans,” Favre said. “I don’t know who I’d give the nod to or the advantage to.”

Like Belichick, Packers coach Mike McCarthy knows the special potential this game holds. He was a young assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1994 when Joe Montana and the Chiefs went to Mile High Stadium for a Monday Night Football showdown with John Elway and the Denver Broncos. After Elway gave the Broncos a 28-24 lead with 1 minute 29 seconds left with a touchdown run, Montana led the Chiefs back the other way to a game-winning TD with 8 seconds left.

“The Montana-John Elway (game) was something that I was fortunate to be part of,” McCarthy recalled. “The irony of it is (Brady and Rodgers) don’t play against each other. I think we all recognize that. But to have Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, it’s definitely a contest I’m sure everybody is looking forward to.”

Williams to safety

Cornerback Tramon Williams confirmed that he’ll be playing safety Sunday as the Packers look to fill the void created there when Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was traded to the Redskins on Tuesday.

“It’s not very hard at all. As long as you understand football, the transition can be made,” Williams said when asked how challenging the move will be. “It’s not going to be that big of a transition for me.”

Williams agreed to make the switch after being asked to do so by defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who coached him in Cleveland in 2014.

“I don’t know if I would term it a full-time move at this point,” Pettine said.