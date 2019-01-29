FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Boston Globe reported current New England consultant Bret Bielema “has been telling people that he’s going to become the Patriots’ next defensive coordinator.”

The paper said that It would be rare for Belichick to make an outside hire and elevate him immediately to one of the coordinator positions. When outsiders Bill O’Brien and Dean Pees joined the Patriots’ staff last decade, they had to work other jobs first before being elevated to coordinator.

NFL Network said last week that Greg Schiano was set to take a top defensive coaching position with the Patriots.

Brian Flores, who is expected to be named coach of the Miami Dolphins after the Super Bowl, has been the Patriots’ de facto defensive coordinator this season after Matt Patricia left last offseason to become the Detroit Lions’ coach.

Bielema was a defensive coordinator at Kansas State and the University of Wisconsin before taking over as the Badgers head coach from 2006 to 2012. He left that position for Arkansas the following season, where he went 29-34 over five seasons before getting fired following a 4-8 campaign in 2017.

Bielema has spent the past year as a consultant to Patriots coach Bill Belichick in what was his first NFL position.