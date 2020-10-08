Breakout for Packers tight end Robert Tonyan no surprise to those who know him

Added offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett: “Obviously last year was a rough year for Robert. He had some injuries that slowed him down and I think he did a great job of battling through that. And that’s hard. I give him a lot of credit for having a great offseason and coming back here and putting himself in great shape. I mean, he looked great coming into camp, and he had a different attitude — he was excited, loving football, feeling good. And he just started standing out. He started making some plays and he and Aaron started getting a nice little connection there, and it shows up on gameday, which was just awesome to see.”

Better blocker

What’s impressed coach Matt LaFleur most about Tonyan has been the way he has developed the other parts of his game — especially his run-blocking, allowing him to be on the field as more than just a pass-catching threat. Tonyan played 42 of the Packers’ 63 offensive snaps against the Falcons, and with rookie Josiah Deguara sidelined for the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee and the 36-year-old Lewis dealing with a knee injury of his own, Tonyan’s contributions figure to continue to increase.