Breaking down the NFC playoffs, from Packers to Bears

HOPE: The Seahawks have spent the last two months relying on their run game and returning to their defensive roots. Over their last eight games they've allowed an average of just 16 points and they've held their last five opponents under 20, an astounding feat considering the 2020 NFL season featured the most points (12,692) and touchdowns scored (1,473) in a single season in NFL history.

NOPE: Seattle's high-flying offense was grounded over the last half of the season. Chunk plays haven't been there as often, making it harder for Wilson to sustain drives. Third downs have been a season-long problem. Seattle proved in the first half of 2020 it can win shootouts if needed, but aside from a 40-point outburst against the Jets in early December, there's been little that's come easy for Seattle's offense lately.

DOPE: "I'm thrilled about the fact that we've just continued to crescendo. We have continued to play solid football and keep the points down. I'm ready to play anybody, doesn't matter who we play." — coach Pete Carroll.

4. WASHINGTON (7-9)

AP Pro32 Ranking: No. 16. Last Lombardi: Super Bowl 26, 37-24 over Buffalo Bills on Jan. 26, 1992, at Minneapolis. Last year: 3-13. First trip to the NFC playoffs since 2015. First NFC East title since 2015.