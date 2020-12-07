Brad Biggs: Should a 6th straight loss lead to sweeping changes for Bears?

"Sometimes you have a perfect storm of things that don't fit and match and it causes that kind of thing, but it always comes down to one thing — execution. If you play well regardless of the outside influences and whatever, what happens between those lines is what matters. The real pros will push the distractions aside, focus on what they have to do and power on. You have injuries, it's got to be the next man up, and hopefully the next man up is up to the task. Sometimes there is a drop-off in talent and you have to do what you have to do. If you were short corners, shoot, you played Cover-2. You made it work. If you were short a safety or whatever, then you'd have to get an extra guy in the box and play crazy (stuff), come up with something. You make do with what you've got and hope it's enough at the end of the day.

"We had a good football team when Jim was healthy. We had injuries, particularly to Jim. He wasn't a Hall of Fame quarterback, but he was a good leader and a good quarterback for us. When we lost Jim in the playoffs, we lost it. If Jim would have stayed healthy, God knows what would have happened. He was our guy and the players believed in him. That was his team and they believed in Jim and he was able to come through and do things when you needed him to come through."