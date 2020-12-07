Brad Biggs: Should a 6th straight loss lead to sweeping changes for Bears?

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears reached their longest losing streak since 2002, dropping their sixth straight game in stunning fashion in a 34-30 loss to Detroit Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Want 10 thoughts delivered to your inbox? Sign up here.
Sound off on the latest Bears loss in our Bears Fans group
Want more Bears? Check out our new decade-by-decade history book.
Not yet a subscriber? We have a new offer.
1. Years from now, when the Matt Patricia era in Detroit is a distant memory, they'll look back on his 2 1/2 seasons as the Lions coach and his words after an Oct. 4 loss to the New Orleans Saints will resonate.
"I think when I came to Detroit, there was a lot of work to do, and that's what we're trying to do," Matt Patricia said.
The Lions can revel, for a day anyway, in their rally from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to defeat the Bears in the debut for interim coach Darrell Bevell. But anyone who knows anything about the Lions — who fired Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Nov. 28 — realize the franchise has more work to do now than it did when Patricia arrived in 2018 after a modestly successful run by former coach Jim Caldwell.
That's not to distract from or minimize the lengthy to-do list at Halas Hall, where change could be coming soon too. Yes, the Bears have a LOT of work to do, and I believe that is precisely what the team will be saying when this season finally ends in the first week of January.
The Bears never have fired a coach in season, and I tend to doubt Chairman George McCaskey will consider that, especially this week. I'm not minimizing the depth of the disappointment or suggesting change isn't in the offing for the Bears after the worst unraveling you can imagine. I'm pointing out that, at 5-7, the Bears are one game out of the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. It's not like they're totally out of it, although they certainly appear totally out of it given their inability to pull out of this spiral against the down-and-out Lions.
Maybe I am dead wrong and the team will send out a news release Monday morning announcing major changes. What moves would McCaskey make? Fire coach Matt Nagy and install defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano as the interim head coach? Pagano has plenty of experience in the role.
The problem with that scenario is Pagano needs to work overtime this week to prepare for Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans and to fix a defense that has been shredded for 75 points and 853 yards the last two weeks. He doesn't need anything else on his plate if the Bears are going to maintain the idea that they're still in the playoff mix with the Minnesota Vikings (6-6), Arizona Cardinals (6-6), San Francisco 49ers (5-6) and, yes, the Lions (5-7).
Firing general manager Ryan Pace, which seems like an increasingly likely outcome, wouldn't create any change for the final four weeks of the season. Pace's blueprint for this season has failed miserably, and barring a miraculous turnaround, he will have one winning season to show for six seasons on the job. That's indictable.
If McCaskey is going to consider sweeping change — starting at the top - then he would be seeking a new president. That means finding a new title and role for President/CEO Ted Phillips or sending him on his way. If McCaskey is going to make a move of that magnitude, what good is axing the coach and general manager right now? He would need to identify someone at the very top, perhaps with a football background, to help chart a new course for the franchise. So firing the coach and GM, or one of them, doesn't accomplish much with four games remaining if a move at an even higher level is in the works.
But this team appears broken. This is what happens when you leave a very good defense exposed for three-fourths of a season. It is beaten up and isn't the same defense it was when the season began in September. It has been on the field too long and can't maintain the same kind of effort it did. The defense is paying the price for two years of a horrible offense, and now as Nagy finally is getting a few things corrected on offense (not fixed but improved), the defense appears shot.
Those are issues that cut deep for a franchise that will be tight against the salary cap entering 2021 and doesn't have a surplus of emerging young players from the last two drafts because it was short on picks after the Khalil Mack trade. Yes, this team has a couple of good young pieces when you look to the future, but not enough.
The Bears took their shot and swung mightily at the idea a championship window was opening with a quarterback on his rookie contract. It blew up on them. The window has slammed shut, and the rebuilding project will be immense because as the team devotes resources to fix the offense, the proud defense will slowly decay. That's reality right now at Halas Hall, and it's precisely why you can take Patricia's words and apply them to the Bears.
2. As inconsistent as the Bears have been since Soldier Field was remodeled in 2002 — they've had consecutive winning seasons only once, in 2005-06 — it's mildly surprising this is their first six-game losing streak since the 2002 season they spent at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
Since that 4-12 season, the Bears have had double-digit losses in five seasons, the kind of bad years that can produce long skids. But the Bears have now lost more games in a row since they lost eight straight in 2002.
A 2-0 start to that season quickly spun out of control in a Week 3 loss to the Saints in Champaign. The Bears had a 20-0 lead that the Saints cut to 20-7, and the ensuing kickoff went off of returner Leon Johnson's face mask. The Saints recovered, scored quickly and it was all downhill from there.
The Bears lost that game 29-23 and would not win again until they defeated the Lions in overtime Nov. 24 to improve to 3-8. They beat the woeful New York Jets three weeks later, but otherwise it was all losses the rest of the way, including a 15-0 shutout at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the finale in Champaign.
After that 4-12 season, no major organizational moves were made. GM Jerry Angelo was in his second year, coach Dick Jauron had just finished his fourth and both were retained. The lousy season, on the heels of a 13-3 finish in 2001, was chalked up to spending a full season out of town while the stadium was rebuilt and a host of injuries. Left guard Rex Tucker was lost for the season to a preseason injury. Nose tackle Ted Washington missed most of the season with a ligament injury in his foot. Linebacker Warrick Holdman, defensive end Phillip Daniels, cornerback R.W. McQuarters, wide receiver David Terrell and quarterback Jim Miller went through significant injuries as well.
Unusual circumstances were associated with that season, which included the long losing streak, and no objective review of the current season will omit the effort to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That's a huge challenge for the Bears, as it is for the other 31 teams. That's not to suggest GM Ryan Pace, coach Matt Nagy or anyone else should be granted a pass for another terribly disappointing season two years removed from a 12-4 finish and NFC North title.
I called former Bears defensive coordinator Greg Blache, who was with the team for the entirety of the Jauron era, and asked if the extenuating circumstances — having to travel to Champaign for eight home games — contributed to such a dismal season.
"Not at all," Blache told me Sunday night. "No. No. No. It's a little inconvenient, but it still comes down to players and play calling, you know what I am saying? It comes down to execution. Real pros, they work their way through the distractions. Jim (Miller) hurt his shoulder in the playoffs the year before and was never really himself again. The distractions (of playing in Champaign)? No. In my whole process of going through things at that time, I never, ever felt that was an issue. No.
"Sometimes you have a perfect storm of things that don't fit and match and it causes that kind of thing, but it always comes down to one thing — execution. If you play well regardless of the outside influences and whatever, what happens between those lines is what matters. The real pros will push the distractions aside, focus on what they have to do and power on. You have injuries, it's got to be the next man up, and hopefully the next man up is up to the task. Sometimes there is a drop-off in talent and you have to do what you have to do. If you were short corners, shoot, you played Cover-2. You made it work. If you were short a safety or whatever, then you'd have to get an extra guy in the box and play crazy (stuff), come up with something. You make do with what you've got and hope it's enough at the end of the day.
"We had a good football team when Jim was healthy. We had injuries, particularly to Jim. He wasn't a Hall of Fame quarterback, but he was a good leader and a good quarterback for us. When we lost Jim in the playoffs, we lost it. If Jim would have stayed healthy, God knows what would have happened. He was our guy and the players believed in him. That was his team and they believed in Jim and he was able to come through and do things when you needed him to come through."
There's no way to compare having to play home games more than two hours away from Soldier Field to playing with the threat of the coronavirus. One was a business decision, years in the making. The other is a health threat like the world hasn't seen in a century. The key difference is that Angelo was only in Year 2 on the job and Jauron was only one year removed from being named AP Coach of the Year. Pace is in Year 6 and Nagy is two years removed from winning the same award, with the deepest struggles on the side of the ball he was hired to elevate.
3. If you're looking for a turning point in the final seven or eight minutes, when the Bears collapsed after taking a 10-point lead, you have more than a few to choose from.
That's what happens when a team melts down like this. It's not one backbreaking play or two that do a team in as it goes from a relatively comfortable victory to a mind-numbing loss. You don't just surrender a snappy 96-yard touchdown drive in 2 minutes, 15 seconds. You make a host of poor plays and poor calls to blow it.
That's the 2020 Bears, and that's what has happened far too often during the six-game losing streak. The point I couldn't get away from when trying to zoom back from the game Sunday night was the possession that started on the 11-yard line with 2:18 remaining. The Bears led 30-27 and the Lions had all three timeouts remaining. The Bears needed a first down, maybe two, to be able to kneel down.
David Montgomery ran for 3 yards on first down, and the Lions let the clock run down to the 2-minute warning. Then offensive coordinator Bill Lazor dialed up consecutive pass plays. Mitch Trubisky gained 3 yards on a scramble on second down. The Lions were in Cover-1 with a lurk defender. Darnell Mooney ran a clear-out route on the front side with tight end Jimmy Graham on a 5-yard out route and Montgomery into the flat. Safety Jayron Kearse sat on Graham, and linebacker Jamie Collins buzzed out to match Montgomery. The lurker, linebacker Reggie Ragland, went back side to double Allen Robinson, who was running a slant on the back side. The Lions took away the back-side option.
The only opening — and it wasn't big — was Trubisky banging the ball in to Graham. He had to pull the trigger, though, with the game on the line. He didn't, maybe because he felt the pressure. He couldn't go to Montgomery in the flat because that would have been a negative play. Kearse took a bucket step on the break, and there was a small window. An elite quarterback pushes the ball to Graham there. Instead, the Bears got 3 yards on the scramble and the Lions called timeout at the 1:54 mark, leaving the Bears with third-and-4 from their 17.
This is where I really disagree with the decision by Lazor — and coach Matt Nagy surely had to sign off on this — to pass. I also disagree with the call. Yes, that is very easy to do because it blew up on them. Armchair play calling is a pretty easy job after the fact. If Trubisky had been able to complete a throw for a first down, the Bears probably would have won, or at least would have been punting with very little time on the clock and the Lions out of timeouts.
The Bears called on Trubisky to throw from the pocket.
"Third-and-4 and we're backed up where we don't really have the field position, so we have to get a first down," Nagy said of the call, referring to the fact the Lions would have good field position after a punt. "We have to make them use their timeouts. We ran a play that's good versus all coverages. If they show man, great, it has answers versus zero (blitz), and then if they play zone, it has answers there as well. So we felt good with that.
"It's just a play, at least what I saw from the Jumbotron afterward, the kid (Romeo Okwara) made a good play around the edge and was able to swipe his arm out. I'd have to go back and see as far as pushing up in the pocket and other guys within the route where that was, but we had to stay aggressive and get first downs to make them use timeouts and try to end with the football and win the game."
Here are the problems with this: First and foremost, the Bears know who Trubisky is and his strengths and weaknesses. Maybe his greatest weakness is as a pocket passer. He needs to be on the move. He needs defined reads. He's best when he can utilize his athleticism. He doesn't have good pocket awareness. He never has. But that's where the Bears put him on this play.
Second, the Bears had their third right tackle of the season, Germain Ifedi, protecting Trubisky. They signed Ifedi in free agency and plugged him in at right guard because he wasn't a good enough pass blocker in Seattle protecting Russell Wilson, one of the easier quarterbacks in the league to protect. I don't fault the team for sliding Ifedi out to right tackle the last two weeks. He has experience there and it has been musical chairs to get the most functional line on the field the team can produce. But the Bears are asking Ifedi to hold up in this situation in a key moment. So you have Trubisky, who doesn't excel in the pocket, and Ifedi, who struggles pass blocking on the edge, exposed in the true turning point of the fourth quarter.
Best-case scenario is a completion or scramble by Trubisky for a first down. But if the Bears ran the ball — and they piled up 106 yards on the ground in the first half and finished with 140 for the game — they could have picked up the first down or forced the Lions to use their second timeout and then punted. That likely would have given the Lions the ball back around their 40-yard line.
Nagy is right, the call had answers for whatever coverage the Lions used. In this instance, they were in Cover-3. This is a form of mesh, and the Bears had Mooney on a shallow cross and Anthony Miller on an inside sit route at about 10 yards, so there was a high/low read in the middle of the field. On the outside, Graham was on a curl and Robinson ran off his defender with Montgomery releasing to the flat.
Miller sat down, and the ball had to be delivered. Trubisky was late with his decision even though nickel cornerback Justin Coleman was far off. There was space to make the play. Ifedi got beaten on the play, but the biggest problem was Trubisky didn't pull the trigger when his clock should have been speeding up on third-and-4.
Nagy is right that the high/low read provided options. Ifedi was really bad on the play. He opened his hips immediately and got back on his heels and allowed Okwara to use a long-arm technique, and Okwara just drove Ifedi back, allowing him to swipe the ball out for a takeaway.
"The coaching point is two hands on the ball in the pocket, which I am always trying to do," Trubisky said. "I think I was just separating to where I was going to throw. I saw Anthony over the middle. So I don't know if I was pump faking and clutching it or if I was going to pull the trigger. Time was just running out. He made a good play. Credit goes to them.
"I've just got to take care of the football. We emphasize that as an offense, but sometimes players make plays. You've got to give them credit for that. But I was trying to take care of the football and it was one those unfortunate situations. But it happens."
Trubisky needs to process it better. He needs to improve in the pocket. The Bears need to know what he's good at and what he's still working on in a crucial situation like this.
4. If you're looking for a positive — and I understand most folks are doom and gloom right now — running back David Montgomery has returned with a vengeance from the concussion that sidelined him for one game.
He has run hard and has 175 yards on 28 carries over the last two weeks, including 17 carries for 72 yards and two really nice scoring runs against the Lions. The Bears have discovered they can run the ball a little, even if the degree of difficulty against the Packers and Lions wasn't too steep.
What hurt was David Montgomery was stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-1 with 11 seconds remaining. Had he moved the chains there, the Bears would have had two shots at the end zone from the Lions 19-yard line.
The Bears ran split flow zone out of 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end and three receivers) with everyone taking a zone step to the left and Jimmy Graham coming back side to block the edge defender. Graham did his job, but the B gap got completely jammed and there was nowhere for Montgomery to go as inside linebacker Reggie Ragland came downhill right away and he and defensive tackle Kevin Strong plugged the hole.
"I came up short," Montgomery said. "I let the fellas down. That's something I'm going to rewatch and figure out what I can do to get that. Because at that point, it just takes will and anything you've got left in the tank, and I let them boys down. So that's on me.
"They did a pretty good job stopping the run, doing a lot of Mike (linebacker) run-throughs in the second half, so kudos to them for that."
It's hard to find silver linings in the current losing streak, but Montgomery has played with determination the last two weeks and that should not be overlooked.
5. Allen Robinson really needed to move the chains on the third-and-5 pass from Mitch Trubisky with 16 seconds remaining.
Cornerback Amani Oruwariye fell on the play, and I don't think Allen Robinson saw him or surely he would have had the presence to reach the line to gain and then hop out of bounds. It was an uncharacteristic mistake for the veteran, who finished with six receptions for 75 yards.
Robinson has finished three-quarters of the season without encountering the risk he took on in playing out the final year of his contract. The Bears added him to the injury report Friday with a knee issue, but he played through whatever he is dealing with. The security of a long-term extension is a major motivation for players doing deals early, but Robinson and the Bears have not been able to agree on a new contract. It seems unlikely that would happen before the end of the season. Sure, it's possible negotiations could start humming at any time, but I don't believe there has been any recent traction toward an extension.
Absent a new contract in the next couple of months, the Bears then would have to decide whether to secure Robinson with the franchise or transition tag, a move that would buy more time for negotiations, or allow him to become an unrestricted free agent.
From Robinson's perspective, I imagine his goals are either to sign a multiyear extension with the Bears on his terms (or as close to his terms as possible) or hit the open market, as he was able to do in 2018 when he departed the Jacksonville Jaguars. Like any veteran player, Robinson wants to avoid the franchise tag as it basically locks him in to negotiating with only one team as opposed to 32.
By all accounts, the Detroit native loves playing in Chicago and has embraced the community with his Within Reach Foundation. Robinson has been a great addition for the Bears on and off the field. But the subpar quarterback play the Bears have experienced this season, and really in the previous two years since Robinson's arrival, makes it unlikely he would be interested in offering any type of "hometown" discount, an idea that's mostly make believe anyway.
Robinson is 27 and in the prime of his career and has played with bottom-tier quarterbacks for the entirety of his time in the NFL, going back to his days with the Jaguars and Blake Bortles. If he's going to sign up for more iffy quarterback play — with the Bears or another team — he's going to want maximum dollar to do so.
Robinson will use the four-year extension the Los Angeles Chargers gave Keenan Allen ($80.1 million with $43 million guaranteed) as a benchmark for negotiations. It's hard to imagine him signing a contract that doesn't average $20 million per season, whether it is in the coming weeks, after the season or as a free agent in March. I suppose it's possible he could duck just under that mark, but why at this point with the possibility of free agency approaching?
Precisely how general manager Ryan Pace (or Pace's replacement?) values Robinson is unknown, but my thinking is if Pace was prepared to pay Robinson $20 million per season and had a guarantee in the ballpark of what Robinson is seeking, a deal would have been struck by now. Coach Matt Nagy has been pretty clear on what he thinks of Robinson as the offense's only consistent performer, but Nagy's status looks tenuous right now.
Robinson is on pace for 103 receptions, 1,205 yards and seven touchdowns. Not too shabby when you consider he has played with Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles all season, and Robinson's camp surely will make the point that those numbers would be higher with a better quarterback in a better offense that doesn't stall out so much.
That brings us to the question of whether the Bears, who will be snug against the salary cap after this season, would want to use the franchise tag. Before the season, I would have figured that was almost a certainty. Now I have at least some doubt. It's not that Robinson's value to the offense has changed. Rookie Darnell Mooney has done some nice things this season, but I don't think anyone sees the fifth-round pick as ready to ascend to a No. 1 wide receiver role in 2021.
A lot of questions need to be answered between now and the March 9 deadline for teams to use the tag. Will Pace be running the Bears, or has someone else been hired to do that? We'll have a better idea of what the team's cap-space situation looks like at that point too.
With the salary cap projected to fall — the NFL and NFLPA have agreed on a floor of $175 million (it could be higher) — the tag numbers will drop. Joel Corry of CBS Sports does a terrific job forecasting this stuff, and he estimates the franchise tag number for wide receivers (if the salary cap is $175 million) will be $15.326 million. Robinson's cap number would be higher than that, though, because a player's cap number is whichever is higher — the tag number or 120% of the previous year's salary. In Robinson's case, the Bears would have to work off of his 2020 salary, and that means it would cost $17.88 million to tag him, per Corry.
How would the Bears view that proposition? Would they look to tag Robinson and buy more time to negotiate a long-term deal? Those talks have led nowhere to this point. The collection of players around Robinson is underwhelming, and if he were to leave, there would be a huge void for a top wide receiver. On the flip side, the Bears can't be much worse in most of the major passing categories without Robinson. Would they view that as a sizable chunk of cap space (and cash) that might allow them to address multiple needs?
That was at the heart of the Raiders' decision to trade Khalil Mack in 2018. Jon Gruden had taken over a 5-11 team with a host of needs. The Raiders couldn't get anywhere in contract talks with Mack, so Gruden's thinking was along the lines of, "How valuable can he be if this was a five-win team last year? Let's try to fill multiple needs." Unfortunately, the Bears can't trade Robinson and turn him into a bounty of picks. They would be in line for a 2022 compensatory draft pick if Robinson departed via free agency, provided they didn't cancel out his departure with some huge signings. Maybe they take the cap space and cash needed to keep him and see if they can use it to address multiple needs. If they do, they would have a huge void for a No. 1 receiver and Robinson would be able to shop his services leaguewide.
6. Interesting piece Sunday morning from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports speculating the Bears will target Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald if they choose to fire Matt Nagy.
As I understand it, the school's board of trustees already has discussed this possibility. Obviously Northwestern doesn't want to lose Pat Fitzgerald to the NFL.
You have to figure other teams will be interested in at least talking to Fitzgerald too. Whether he would be interested in considering other cities, I don't know. That has been a no-go for Fitzgerald in the past. The Orland Park native's roots are here, and he hasn't seemed inclined to want to move his family. Would the New York Jets, assuming they hold the No. 1 pick and the chance to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, be enticing if they rolled out a huge contract for Fitzgerald along the lines of the seven-year deal, reportedly worth more than $60 million, that the Carolina Panthers gave Matt Rhule to leave Baylor last year?
But the Packers weren't able to lure Fitzgerald away, and their president, Mark Murphy, is a former Northwestern athletic director and knows Fitzgerald well. Michigan couldn't pry Fitzgerald away from Evanston either. Maybe the Bears would present an opportunity too good for him to pass up. What I do know is, if Fitzgerald is receptive to leaving Northwestern for the NFL, he ought to have multiple teams interested in talking to him and he instantly would be a hot candidate in January. He might not even have to call a moving company if he was relocating his office from Evanston to Lake Forest.
7. There has been a tide of speculation the Bears will replace general manager Ryan Pace at the end of his sixth season.
Four other teams — the Falcons, Lions, Texans and Jaguars — are already in the market for a GM. I don't believe getting a head start on the process necessarily gives teams an advantage. It can't hurt, but let's be real: If Bears Chairman George McCaskey is considering such a move, he can discreetly begin doing work and calling individuals he trusts.
Joe Banner, the longtime president of the Philadelphia Eagles and a CEO for the Cleveland Browns, made some really interesting comments when Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer asked him about there already being four GM openings — an in-season high as best as I can tell. Banner does a weekly Q&A with Domowitch and frequently provides interesting and nuanced takes.
"First of all, I'm not applauding people losing their jobs," Banner said. "But I am applauding that we've reached a point where general managers are held accountable in the same way that coaches are. Because they are equally responsible for outcomes. For a long, long time we saw coaches get fired and GMs not get held accountable. And we still have instances where that's true as we speak. But at least there's some movement toward recognizing that they're both responsible for success or failure.
"As I looked at each situation, I didn't see any firing that I didn't think was reasonable or where the guy wasn't given enough time to prove he was the right guy. So I consider this a positive trend. The problem is, as we mentioned earlier, it's really hard to judge personnel guys from the outside. You have to put together a pool (of candidates). Which means you have to have some really good contacts of names to interview. And you have a situation where the interview is massively more important than it is with a head coach.
"The interview with a coach is important, but you have a number of (other) ways to gather information you can really rely on. With respect to personnel people, it's really hard. I mean, most of the teams in the league are not even grading their own personnel people on a two- or three-year look-back. So they only have an impression of their own people as opposed to, this guy here is hitting on 68% of his recommendations and this guy over here is hitting on 46%. And who's really learned the cap, and who understands the strategy, and who can help me in a coaching search if I was looking for a new coach? So this is a much, much harder position to fill and find capable candidates."
It's an interesting take from Banner, and I don't disagree at all when it comes to evaluating personnel men. You can't find a personnel guy with one team that has drafted particularly well over a short period (almost no team drafts well year after year) and say, "That guy was behind all of these picks." It's such a collaborative process that involves so many people on the personnel and coaching sides.
8. Illinois State safety Christian Uphoff has been invited to participate in the Senior Bowl, which is expected to be played in Mobile, Alabama, in January.
Christian Uphoff is the only player from an Illinois school who has accepted an invitation to this point. Northwestern left tackle Rashawn Slater told me he was invited, and he expects to make a decision this month. Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is one of five Irish players who have accepted invitations, and one or two more could be added.
Uphoff, a Peoria native, played in 37 games for the Redbirds from 2017 through 2019 and had 43 tackles with two interceptions and nine passes broken up a year ago. He has good size at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.
"We saw him play live a couple times last year," Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy said. "Depending on what tape you watched, he was a little inconsistent. It was really tied to his urgency. There were games when he was cranked up. From a height-weight-speed perspective, he's what the league wants. He's a good athlete for a safety, not just a box safety. When his motor is revving, he's physical.
"With the small-school guys this year, we really did our diligence. We do every year but this year more than ever. Some years we will go out on a limb with some small-school guys we really like, but we don't want to invite an FCS or Division II guy and he uses that Senior Bowl invite to forgo his extra year of eligibility. God forbid he gets to April and doesn't get drafted. That's my worst fear. I called a lot of people around the league to make sure we are on the right group of players. Christian has a nice ceiling."
That leads me to believe Uphoff will have a decent draft grade.
From Notre Dame, defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji, edge defender Daelin Hayes and offensive linemen Robert Hainsey and Liam Eichenberg will join Book in Mobile. Nagy hinted more Irish players could be involved.
I asked Nagy a little about Book, who has done such a nice job developing for the Irish over the last three seasons.
"He's really taken the next step this year," he said. "He's won a ton of games there, he's played in a ton of games. You usually see that major jump from Year 1 to Year 2 as a starter. That happened a little later for Ian than some guys, but he really has done that this year. My first exposure to Ian was at the Manning Passing (Academy) in the summer of '19. Really good athlete. Loved his feet. Thought he was a talented passer. When you put on the tape, there were some inconsistencies.
"This year, Tommy Rees has done a great job using him and the game has slowed down for Ian. He's making better decisions, he's making clearer, quicker decisions. He's getting the most of everyone around him and he's got that team positioned to go to the playoffs. I think, at minimum, we're talking about a guy that could be a backup in the league for a long time. The way he's playing this year, I wouldn't put a cap or a ceiling on him. He's taken a late jump, and when you're scouting, those guys are always intriguing. We're excited to get Ian down here."
9. We may be seeing a little bit of a late-season push from Anthony Miller.
Anthony Miller made five catches for 56 yards Sunday and had a particularly nice grab of a low pass from Mitch Trubisky across the middle. It was noteworthy for Miller as he has been so wildly up and down in the offense for three seasons, and he took at least a subtle jab at the play calling last week when asked about a fourth-quarter surge of sorts in the blowout loss in Green Bay.
"I think the plays that we practice and that we execute in practice all week, they need to be called when we get to the game on Sunday," Miller said. "We know we can execute them, we just, everybody just needs the chance to ball out. That's my take."
I don't think anyone is over the moon about Miller's numbers this season — 42 receptions for 433 yards and two touchdowns — but he still can be productive. Someone has to unlock the answer as to why he hasn't been able to do it on a week-in, week-out basis. That's a question that goes for a lot of the parts on offense.
Meanwhile, fifth-round pick Darnell Mooney caught four passes for 43 yards, and unless something dramatic happens, he will set a franchise record for receptions by a rookie wide receiver. Mooney has 40 catches for 428 yards and two touchdowns, and the first-year mark for wideouts is 45 catches by Harlon Hill (who had a whopping 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns during an amazing 1954 season) and Johnny Knox (who had 527 yards and five touchdowns in 2009). Again, some small positives for an offense that has mostly been negative.
10. Cordarrelle Patterson said on the WBBM-AM 780 pregame show that he would like to retire a Bear.
Cordarrelle Patterson should be the NFC kickoff returner for the Pro Bowl, which won't be played this season but will have teams selected. He remains the most dangerous kickoff returner in the league, and he set up the Bears with premium field position to start the game with a 45-yard return. The Lions did a good job kicking away from him after that.
Patterson will be a free agent after the season and certainly will generate some interest. With veterans expected to be hit hard by the dip in the salary cap, it will be interesting to see what his market is. It might be difficult for him to get another two-year, $10 million contract. That's a lot of money to pay a returner who is limited as an offensive weapon - though he did a nice job in the backfield Sunday with 10 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. It's at least worth filing this away as we wait to see what shakes out in the offseason.
10a. Matthew Stafford will look like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when he can manage the pocket without a lot of pressure. The Bears played a bunch of split-safety coverage, and he diced them up in the middle of the field, throwing for 402 yards without his top wide receiver, Kenny Golladay. There wasn't much pass rush and there was poor coverage on the back end.
10b. Props to kicker Cairo Santos. He hit a 45-yard field goal to start the game, his 15th consecutive made field goal. He did have an extra point blocked as the Lions got pressure. Santos has been a bright spot this season.
10c. I also should mention a solid game for rookie tight end Cole Kmet, who caught five passes for 37 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown. The baseball celebration with teammate Jimmy Graham after the score was a good touch; Kmet was a pitcher for a period at Notre Dame.
10d. The Bears have two players leading fan balloting for the Pro Bowl. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack is tops at his position with 76,684 votes, as is kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson with 116,620 votes. These tallies are through Wednesday morning. There will be no Pro Bowl played in January, but the league will name all-star teams. This will obviously eliminate the slew of alternates added to the teams every year. Fan balloting ends Dec. 17. Players and coaches will vote Dec. 18.
10e. The Houston Texans opened as three-point favorites over the Bears at Westgate SuperBook for Sunday's game at Soldier Field. It is the 11th time the Bears have opened as underdogs this season.
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!