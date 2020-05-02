Brad Biggs: Packers prioritize QB position — something Bears historically have failed to do.

"It's a good idea to add a quarterback every year," Pace said at the 2015 NFL owners meeting. "It's a critical position. Because of that you can take a swing every year at it. Increase your odds."

Adding a quarterback can mean identifying an undrafted free agent, a scenario in which you can occasionally harvest gems such as Tony Romo. But the Bears haven't done this. It's a difficult goal to fulfill annually and it's almost more cliche than practical roster management.

"It's really good football business to acquire a young quarterback every year or every other year," Lions GM Bob Quinn told the Detroit Free Press in April 2016. "There's such a value in the position, and nowadays in college football there's a lot of spread offenses, which means it's a lot different than pro football. So it takes these young quarterbacks time to develop. If you can add a young quarterback every year or every other year to your roster, it's good football business in my mind. You have time to develop them, either on the practice squad or as a backup, before eventually them having to play in a game."

Under Quinn's watch, the Lions have used sixth-round picks on Miami's Brad Kaaya and Michigan's Jake Rudock and traded for undrafted rookie David Blough last summer. That's not exactly using much in the way of resources into building the position behind starter Matthew Stafford.