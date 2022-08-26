Brad Biggs: Is the Bears offense as bad as the 0-16 Lions of 2008? Mike Martz says Justin Fields has little chance

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears fans will want to yell at Mike Martz the way Jay Cutler used to when they hear Martz's assessment of the team's current offense.
There's a dose of hope locally for what the Bears can become with the team in the early stages of rebuilding under new general manager Ryan Poles and first-year coach Matt Eberflus. That optimism isn't shared on a national level.
Now Martz — a guy with a proven record as a head coach and offensive mind — is saying the Bears don't just look bad on offense, they're as deficient on that side of the ball as the 2008 Detroit Lions, the first NFL team to go 0-16.
In an article for The 33rd Team — an online publication with a collection of former league executives on its roster, including Hall of Famers Bill Polian and Bill Parcells — Martz didn't hold back in his review of the Bears with the season less than three weeks away.
Of course, Martz is familiar with the challenges offensive coordinators have faced at Halas Hall. He held the position in 2010 and 2011, directing the offense the last time the Bears won a playoff game. It was known at the time he and Cutler clashed on occasion.
Since then, Bears play callers have seemingly disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle as the team went from Martz to Mike Tice, Marc Trestman, Adam Gase, Dowell Loggains, Matt Nagy, Bill Lazor, back to Nagy and then Lazor again. Only Nagy, who found a soft landing with his former team as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach, is currently employed in the league.
Martz's scathing assessment of the Bears offense came in an article in which he ranked the NFC North quarterbacks. In order, he went with Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers), Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings), Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) and Justin Fields (Bears). Martz's concern is that the Bears are so bad around Fields, he won't have a chance.
"Fields is a guy that makes a lot of mistakes and is not particularly accurate at times," Martz wrote. "He's not a quick read-and-react guy, and he's on a horrendous team. But I don't know if I've seen an offense that bad in talent since the 0-16 Detroit Lions. They just don't have anybody there. . It's a bad football team right now."
Martz has an idea of what the Lions were working with in 2008. He was their offensive coordinator in the two seasons before that debacle.
He's not the only one who has been skeptical of the players around Fields. Ross Tucker ranked the Bears offensive line last in the league by a wide margin before the team signed veterans Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield. Tucker knows a little something about play in the trenches as a former NFL offensive lineman.
Interestingly, neither Reiff nor Schofield has been with the first team much the last few weeks. The Bears appear to be betting on the upside of a handful of young players in rookie Braxton Jones at left tackle and second-year pros Teven Jenkins at right guard and Larry Borom at right tackle. The outlook for this group could be brighter by midseason.
The Bears have question marks at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney. Byron Pringle remains sidelined with a quadriceps injury. That has allowed Equanimeous St. Brown to make plays throughout training camp. His career high of 21 receptions came in 2018. Then there's rookie Velus Jones and more unknowns at the position.
"It's going to take a long time for them to get talent there," Martz wrote. "(Fields) needs to be on a good football team behind really good players for a couple of years to learn how to play the position. And when you put a guy behind a bad offensive line and you have no talent at wide receiver and you tell him to just go make big plays, he's going to learn bad habits. You start doing stupid stuff just trying to survive."
The new regime didn't inherit a ton of pieces from an offense that ranked 27th in yards and scoring, 30th in passing and 32nd in interception rate and third-down conversions a year ago. Poles clearly is taking a long view of the rebuilding process with the Bears getting the salary cap in order for the future. They are far from being one piece away, so they didn't make any extravagant purchases in the offseason. Poles also lacked a first-round pick as the Bears finished paying for the trade up to draft Fields at No. 11 in 2021.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy arrived from Green Bay with impressive credentials and glowing praise from Rodgers for his role in the Packers' juggernaut offense. He's building from the ground up, knowing far more patience is required than the coaching staff had to extend in Green Bay.
"There's a balance between demand and patience and setting an expectation and letting them know it's not OK for some things," Getsy said last week when he last met with reporters. "Then at some points you always have to remember to go pat them on the back and let them know that you care about them, too, because I do.
"There's got to be a demand too. There's got to be an expectation. We set our standards really high, and I don't care if it was three months or three years into this thing. So we've got to meet those standards."
Standards are very high internally. Expectations are very low when you get away from Halas Hall. The Bears can't offer much defense for their offense until the season begins.
Perhaps this is one reason Eberflus announced starters will play most if not all of the first half in the preseason finale Saturday night in Cleveland. The offensive line needs more cohesion. Fields needs more experience in the system. The wide receivers need more work.
It's a process, and most involved probably would admit it's going to be a long one. Martz is predicting a painful process, so yell at him for now. Maybe Fields and Co. will be able to yell at him one day, too, and let him know he was wrong.
Packers by position: Predicting which players will make the cut as Green Bay's roster shrinks to 53
QUARTERBACK (3)
Locks: Aaron Rodgers (above left), Jordan Love (above right)
On the bubble: Danny Elting
Love’s improvement after two uninspiring summers has been among the biggest storylines of camp, but Etling is the one who has put on a show — completing 7 of 9 passes for 123 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions for a 155.8 passer rating and adding an electrifying 51-yard touchdown run last week against the Saints. Nevertheless, it’s unlikely to be enough to get him onto the 53-man roster. As in past years, the Packers prefer to carry only two quarterbacks on the active roster, with the third-stringer on the practice squad. Etling’s athleticism and potential make it an easy call to keep developing him.
“I think he’s done a really nice job,” head coach Matt LaFleur said of Etling. “Although he’s had limited reps, I feel like he’s maximized those when given those opportunities.”
RUNNING BACK (3 or 4)
Locks: Aaron Jones (above left), AJ Dillon (above right)
Looking good: Tyler Goodson
On the bubble: Patrick Taylor, Dexter Williams
In-season PUP list: Kylin Hill
Goodson has put up the numbers through two games (115 total yards from scrimmage on 25 touches), and the burst he showed on his two longest plays (a 15-yard run and a 23-yard catch-and-run) is obvious. But Gutekunst emphasized that there’s more to making the roster as the No. 3 back, and that gives Taylor, a more experienced pass protector and special-teams contributor, more than a puncher’s chance at keeping the job. Hill, coming back from an ACL tear, is out at least the first four games.
“I think the next guy (after Jones and Dillon), obviously there’s some special teams that come into play with that. That’s going to be an important part of that third running back spot if we decide to keep three,” Gutekunst said. “The big jump from college to the National Football League is usually in pass pro(tection) for these guys, and being able to protect our passer is first and foremost.”
WIDE RECEIVER (6 or 7)
Locks: Allen Lazard (above), Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson
Looking good: Amari Rodgers
On the bubble: Juwann Winfree, Samori Toure
Long shots: Travis Fulgham, Ishmael Hyman
Just how good this group will turn out to be without departed superstar Davante Adams remains to be seen, but four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is at least saying the right things now about how dedicated Doubs and Watson are to doing things the way he wants them done, and how Watkins came on toward the end of camp. The biggest question here is what happens to Winfree, a former practice-squadder who will turn 26 before the opener and has eight career regular-season NFL receptions in 12 career games (165 career offensive snaps, 143 of which were last season). His quarterback’s praise makes Winfree sound like Jake Kumerow 2.0. “(With) these young kids that are coming in and playing well. I wouldn’t be surprised if (No.) 88’s over there going, ‘Hey, I’m a pretty damn good football player. Don’t forget about me,’” Rodgers said. “Because when he shows up and when he’s healthy, he makes a lot of plays.”
TIGHT END (4 or 5)
Locks: Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan (above), Josiah Deguara
Looking good: Tyler Davis
On the bubble: Alizé Mack, Sal Cannella, Nate Becker
Davis’ involvement in a pair of turnover plays in the first two preseason games — an interception that ricocheted off his hands at San Francisco and a fumble (which perhaps should have been ruled incomplete) against New Orleans — has created a public perception that he’s going to get cut, and there’s no denying those two plays (coupled with some pre-snap penalties in practice and some blocking issues in games) haven’t been a good look for him. Nevertheless, he's still a scratching-the-surface player who was a college quarterback not too long ago, and he’s also a core special-teams player who coordinator Rich Bisaccia likes in that role. With the release of Dominique Dafney earlier in camp, it’s hard to see Gutekunst moving on from Davis.
“(You can’t) let plays like that really drag you down too much. Obviously, it’s just a great lesson for life,” Davis said. “Sometimes, stuff happens. Unfortunately, it’s happened to me, and you just put your head down and keep moving forward and keep working.”
OFFENSIVE LINE (9 or 10)
Locks: David Bakhtiari (above), Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Yosh Nijman
Looking good: Royce Newman, Jake Hanson, Zach Tom, Sean Rhyan
On the bubble: Caleb Jones
Long shots: Rasheed Walker, Michal Menet
Jenkins’ and Bakhtiari’s activations from the PUP list alter the dynamic up front considerably, as you’d expect with two All-Pro level players returning to action. The good news is that their absences gave the team’s many young linemen ample work in practice and games, which will help the coaches sort out their best five linemen entering the Sept. 11 opener. Jones is fascinating because he dropped a ton of weight, is a mountain of a man — he’s listed at 6-foot-9 and 379 pounds but said recently he’s down to 338 pounds — and has remarkable feet for a guy his size. Still, he’s a project who’s likely to be on the practice squad.
“Those guys have gotten a lot of great work. It hasn’t always been pretty,” LaFleur acknowledged when asked about the value of the young line’s extensive playing time and practice work against the Packers’ No. 1 defense. “They’re going up against a pretty good front (in practice) and those guys have taken their lumps, but I’ve also seen a lot of improvement as well. I think they’ve performed pretty well in our two preseason games, so we’re looking to continue to build upon that in this next preseason game.”
DEFENSIVE LINE (5)
Locks: Kenny Clark (above), Jarran Reed, Dean Lowry, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt
On the bubble: Jack Heflin, Jonathan Ford, Chris Slayton
Long shots: Akial Byers
Wyatt has had an unimpressive camp for a first-round pick, something he’s self-aware enough to acknowledge. The good news is, the Packers don’t need him to be a Clark clone just yet, and with the smart veteran pickup of Reed combined with Slaton’s ascension and Lowry’s steadiness, they’re in good shape here. Once the light clicks on for Wyatt, look out.
“I just think a lot of times when I get on the field, I'm like, ‘What’ve I got to do?' So I'm always all over the place. But once it all clicks in, it'll be better,” Wyatt said. “I'm not trying to put pressure on myself, but I am at the same time because I want to prove that I'm supposed to be here and I want to be one of the greats.”
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER (4 or 5)
Locks: Preston Smith (above), Rashan Gary
Looking good: Kingsley Enagbare
On the bubble: Tipa Galeai, Jonathan Garvin, La’Darius Hamilton, Kobe Jones
All camp long, the search for a third, fourth and fifth edge rusher has been a priority, and each of the youngsters in the mix has had his moments. Enagbare, a fifth-round pick, has come on lately, as has Jones. Special teams will be a factor here, which helps Galeai more than anyone. Still, what this group does against the Chiefs could be what separates the keepers from the also-rans.
“Of course, we’ve got two great ones in Preston and Rashan, but after that, it’s competitive,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “It’s going to go right down to the wire.”
INSIDE LINEBACKER (3 or 4)
Locks: De’Vondre Campbell (above), Quay Walker
Looking good: Krys Barnes, Isaiah McDuffie
On the bubble: Ty Summers, Ray Wilborn
As crazy as it sounds, this might be the Packers’ best top-to-bottom position of depth on their roster. Campbell is a first-team All-Pro, Walker is a first-round pick, McDuffie has had one of the best camps of anyone on the team and Barnes is no slouch as a former starter and special teams contributor. Summers, a key special-teams player over the past three years, might be the odd man out, and if he is, he could get claimed by another team. All that said, McDuffie’s improvement has been one of the best surprises of camp.
“He’s done a hell of a job, and (with his) knowledge of the game, he’s really grown,” LaFleur said. “You definitely feel his presence on (special) teams, and that’s what we need from him.”
CORNERBACK (6)
Locks: Jaire Alexander (above), Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes
Looking good: Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles
On the bubble: Kabion Ento, Rico Gafford, Kiondre Thomas
The top three might prove to be the NFL’s best trio, but it’s been competitive behind them. Nixon and Jean-Charles have both shown they belong on the roster, but don’t discount Thomas, who has also had some statement-making moments. Gafford, meanwhile, is a speedster who’s played both corner and wide receiver and whose familiarity with Bisaccia’s special-teams system and return abilities are also a plus.
“He’s a very explosive guy. He can really run,” LaFleur said of Gafford. “He’s a guy that definitely can give us some speed on special teams, and that’s what you typically need your fourth and fifth corners for.”
SAFETY (5)
Locks: Adrian Amos (above), Darnell Savage
Looking good: Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines
On the bubble: Dallin Leavitt, Micah Abernathy, Tariq Carpenter
Longshot: De’Vante Cross
Vernon Scott, who had started the first two preseason games and was in position to be Savage’s replacement if Savage’s hamstring issue continues to linger, was waived/injured this week, presumably because the shoulder injury he sustained against New Orleans will shelve him for quite a while. Still, it was a surprise given how he’d filled in for Savage, and his departure leaves the competition wide open, with Abernathy, fresh off playing in the USFL this spring, as an interesting option. His interception against the Saints was impressive and was the kind of play a late-in-camp addition to the roster needs to make to turn heads. Leavitt's status after his shoulder injury is also a factor.
“I feel like I showed that I could play fast and I feel like I have a lot left in me,” Abernathy said. “I just got off a season. I feel like I’m in shape. I feel like I can play. I just wanted to go out there and prove that. I felt like I did, hopefully.”
SPECIALISTS (3)
Lock: Pat O’Donnell (above)
Looking good: Mason Crosby
On the bubble: Jack Coco, Ramiz Ahmed
Crosby is still on the PUP list but it’s obviously his kicking job when his right (kicking) knee is green-lit for game action. He’s been kicking as part of his comeback in recent days and is confident he’ll be good to go for Week 1. If for some reason he isn’t, Ahmed has impressed after previous kickers (JJ Molson, Dominik Eberle, Gabe Brkic) in his position did not. The real question here — not including figuring out who the best return options are — is whether the inexperienced Coco, with his circuitous route to the NFL, is the best option as the snapper.
“I think Jack's done a nice job for us so far,” Gutekunst said. “But by the time we kick off that first Sunday and as we go through the season, if that's not where we want it to be, then we'll be looking for (a replacement). And there's always guys available. Right now, we feel pretty good about where we're at. But if we can upgrade and get better, we will.”