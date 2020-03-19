Brad Biggs: Bears' trade for Nick Foles is an admission they whiffed on drafting Mitch Trubisky

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Bears didn't get the first pick of quarterbacks this offseason, but in trading for Nick Foles, they did get the player their coaches have the most experience with. And with uncertainty about offseason programs and when — or if — training camps will open, that's a plus.
That Foles is a proven postseason performer, helping guide the Eagles to the Super Bowl LII championship after the 2017 season, is another bonus for Bears general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, who were seeking — at the minimum — competition for starter Mitch Trubisky.
The Bears acquired Foles, 31, from the Jaguars on Wednesday in exchange for their fourth-round compensatory draft pick, No. 140 overall. The Jaguars gave up on Foles a year after signing him to a four-year, $88 million contract, the league's largest free-agent deal in 2019. He pocketed $30 million from the Jaguars and made only four starts, all losses, making it one of the worst contracts in recent years. The Bears assume only $20.125 million in guarantees, so the Jaguars' major mistake becomes Pace's high-priced one-year trial.
No matter how Nagy winds up structuring things when teams can return to work, the addition of Foles is an admission the Bears missed in drafting Trubisky with the No. 2 pick three years ago. They've been building around him ever since, and now it looks like the construction of what the Bears believe is a win-now roster may continue around a different quarterback. It's hard to imagine they gave up a mid-round pick and threw more money at the position thinking of Foles as only a life raft if things don't turn around for Trubisky.
Because NFL rules during the coronavirus pandemic prohibit players from entering team facilities until at least March 31, team doctors cannot perform physicals, so the Bears can't officially announce the trade. Foles played for Nagy in Philadelphia and Kansas City and also has experience with Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, all of which should help in the event the NFL schedule is significantly altered by the world health emergency.
Swapping Foles for the compensatory pick means the Bears spent a total of five draft picks — a first-rounder, two thirds and two fourths — to acquire Trubisky and Foles, including the 2017 draft-day deal with the 49ers.
Regardless of how you feel about Foles, failing to take action this offseason would have been a greater mistake. The Bears never will solve their quarterback problem unless they keep swinging at it, and the delay in swinging has troubled the organization in the last decade. They hung on to Jay Cutler too long. They've failed to take enough shots on quarterbacks in the draft.
The Bears likely could have pulled Andy Dalton out of Cincinnati for the same draft pick, maybe less compensation. He had success with Lazor before. The Panthers made Cam Newton available, but his right shoulder has to be as much of a question as the foot injury that knocked him out last season.
You have free articles remaining.
A lot of quarterbacks were available entering this week, but none appeared to be the perfect fit for the Bears. That's what happens when you're fresh off missing on one with the second pick. In that case, why not pick the one you are most familiar with?
It's at least worth wondering, though, why Pace had to pay a fourth-round pick. Were the Jaguars going to keep Foles if the offer was lower? It's difficult to imagine the Bears were bidding against anyone else by midday, when the Patriots were the only team without a clear plan for a 2020 starting quarterback. The Colts might have had Foles as a backup plan, but that was before reaching an agreement with Philip Rivers on Tuesday.
In other words, were the Bears bidding against themselves? It would be one thing to give up the fourth-rounder if the Jaguars took on part of the money owed to Foles this season, but they didn't. ESPN reported the Bears were able to rework Foles' contract shortly after finalizing the trade. That's helpful for salary-cap purposes, but it doesn't change the $20.125 million in guaranteed money.
Things unraveled quickly for Foles in Jacksonville last season. He broke his left collarbone in the opener, and when he returned to the lineup in Week 10, he lasted only 2½ games before he was benched in favor of rookie Gardner Minshew, a sixth-round pick from Washington State. The Bears will be Foles' fifth team.
Foles worked with Nagy in Philadelphia as a rookie in 2012 and again in Kansas City in 2016. DeFilippo was the Jaguars offensive coordinator last season and the Eagles quarterbacks coach when Foles had his magical 2017 postseason run. Lazor was the Eagles quarterbacks coach in 2013, when Foles was named to the Pro Bowl after throwing 27 touchdown passes and only two interceptions in Chip Kelly's offense. So the Bears coaches are very well-versed in what he does well.
Whether Foles can emerge as a long-term solution or proves to be a bridge to the Bears' next effort to draft a quarterback remains to be seen. He has only 13 starts over the last four regular seasons and was viewed primarily as a top-tier No. 2 around the league until experiencing enough postseason success to prompt the Jaguars to tab him as the replacement for Blake Bortles last March.
Foles' postseason success wasn't limited to replacing Carson Wentz late in the 2017 season and helping the Eagles reach the Super Bowl, in which he earned MVP honors after completing 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns in an upset of the Patriots.
He was starting in place of Wentz again when the Eagles came to Soldier Field for a wild-card-round game against the Bears after the 2018 season. Foles' 2-yard pass to Golden Tate on fourth-and-goal proved to be the difference in the Eagles' 16-15 victory after Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard field goal with 5 seconds left. That's the last start Foles won.
Foles is 4-2 in the postseason in his career, so maybe the Bears just have to get there for him to show the way. They're hoping a retooled front seven with the addition of outside linebacker Robert Quinn will amp up the defense. The Bears couldn't run the ball with any consistency last season and lacked explosive plays. A new offensive staff and new quarterback could combine to provide hope for Pace, who has gone the veteran route with free-agent contracts with Quinn, tight end Jimmy Graham and linebacker Danny Trevathan.
Eventually, the Bears will get around to making Foles' arrival official, and then we'll hear what they have to say about their plan. It ought to be to replace Trubisky.