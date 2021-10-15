Brad Biggs: Bears need to heat things up on defense against Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Desai has been more aggressive than Pagano in varying the alignments of his front four, utilizing more pre-snap disguise and movement and showing pressure before dropping into coverage. That has created more of a guessing game for opposing quarterbacks, the kind of cat-and-mouse game the Bears need to execute against a master of pre-snap reads like Rodgers.

"It's about mixing it up and giving him different looks that are honest or not honest, whether you are disguised or not," Desai said. "It's just giving him different pictures and you just keep playing the game with him. You have to mentally and physically strain in this game."

Desai has also paired up Mack and Quinn on the same side of the line more regularly than the Bears did last year, getting them on the same edge in certain passing downs. When the center is occupied by a nose tackle, that creates a two-on-two for the defense's best pass rushers. They can twist, stunt or rush one-on-one in what — at times — has turned into a fast break to the quarterback.

"The group finally is just jelling together," Quinn said. "Guys bought in. Guys are just tired of always talking about it, now it's just simple, we've got to walk the walk. I think it's just starting to show."