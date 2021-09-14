Brad Biggs: After Bears' worst opening loss in 18 years, real accountability is needed at Halas Hall

The Bears have huge investments on defense and a coordinator who, while he hasn't called plays before this season, isn't in a get-to-know-you phase with his players. They have to be significantly better if they want to compete more than every once in a while.

Talking about culture — the Bears culture has been positively .500 the last two seasons — and using corporate jargon that doesn't apply on the gridiron only will pass the time from one Sunday to the next. The Bears need action, and they need to play with an edge when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The Bengals upset the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 in overtime Sunday as Joe Burrow completed 20 of 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns while running back Joe Mixon had 127 yards on 29 attempts.

To be fair, the defense has been the primary reason the Bears have had success when they have won, and carrying that burden weekly can be daunting. But repeatedly blowing assignments against a competitor like Stafford, who will make you pay every time, is not acceptable. Nagy and Desai, when he speaks Wednesday, don't have to throw anyone under the bus, but they need to have some pointed conversations with players.