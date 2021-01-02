Brad Biggs: Aaron Rodgers, Packers stand between Bears and playoffs

After falling one win shy of reaching the Super Bowl, many expected the Packers to invest in a deep class of wide receivers in the draft to aid Rodgers. Not only did the Packers not select a receiver, they traded up to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, creating more questions about the future of the franchise.

An unconventional offseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic left LaFleur and Rodgers more time to meet over the internet and less time on the practice field as they set out to make the leap the Bears talked about in 2019 — advancing to a 200-level course in the offense.

Rodgers described meetings with LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy in which the group threw out as much material as it added, sorting through concepts and working to simplify what they were doing.

"Stuff that maybe I liked from the previous offense that didn't really fit and work anymore, just threw it out," Rodgers said. "Stuff that Matt had in his past and we tried to fit guys in spots and it wasn't really clicking, we threw it out. And we were able to get creative about certain things as well and put stuff in that we liked that we saw from other teams and we thought could be good wrinkles off of stuff that we did.