Brad Biggs: Aaron Rodgers, Packer stand between Bears and playoffs

Early in the Jerry Angelo era, a Chicago Bears personnel executive talked about how the division would be up for grabs once the aging Brett Favre moved on, something that was going to happen sooner rather than later.
Then along came Aaron Rodgers, and the Green Bay Packers kept rolling, winning the division this season for the 14th time in 29 years since Favre's arrival in 1992. The Minnesota Vikings finished first in the NFC Central/North eight times, the Bears five, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice and the Detroit Lions once.
It's not the same as the stranglehold Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had on the AFC East with the New England Patriots, but that doesn't make the predicament any less uncomfortable for the Bears and others in the NFC North.
The Packers are preparing for Sunday's showdown against the Bears at Soldier Field with the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round playoff bye on the line. If Rodgers isn't the front-runner for NFL MVP, he's right in the mix with the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen.
At 37, Rodgers is playing as well has he did during the 2014 and 2011 seasons when he previously won MVP honors. Brady, who was 40 when he last was named MVP, is the only older winner. Rich Gannon (2002) and Peyton Manning (2013) also was MVP at age 37.
There were questions last season about Rodgers' fit in Matt LaFleur's scheme in Year 1, and the growing pains were obvious even as the Packers rolled to a 13-3 record and reached the NFC championship game. But the coach-quarterback marriage appeared rocky at times, which in the NFL would be a first-world problem when the quarterback is Rodgers.
After falling one win shy of reaching the Super Bowl, many expected the Packers to invest in a deep class of wide receivers in the draft to aid Rodgers. Not only did the Packers not select a receiver, they traded up to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, creating more questions about the future of the franchise.
An unconventional offseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic left LaFleur and Rodgers more time to meet over the internet and less time on the practice field as they set out to make the leap the Bears talked about in 2019 — advancing to a 200-level course in the offense.
Rodgers described meetings with LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy in which the group threw out as much material as it added, sorting through concepts and working to simplify what they were doing.
"Stuff that maybe I liked from the previous offense that didn't really fit and work anymore, just threw it out," Rodgers said. "Stuff that Matt had in his past and we tried to fit guys in spots and it wasn't really clicking, we threw it out. And we were able to get creative about certain things as well and put stuff in that we liked that we saw from other teams and we thought could be good wrinkles off of stuff that we did.
"It's strange because we didn't have the OTAs, didn't have the minicamp and stuff to really do it on the field. Our initiation was in training camp. The way that it was formatted when we came back I think was really beneficial to all of us because we got a chance to have a phase where we crawled through things and walked through things and just tried to get a glimpse of what this new offense, really being Matt LaFleur's offense and the stuff that we had talked about putting in there. I thought it was really a seamless transition into doing stuff that we all loved and Matt felt really, really good about. But you never know until you get out there."
What the Packers discovered in a Week 1 road win against the Vikings was that the re-imagined offense was a hit. They piled up 43 points and 522 yards, a far cry from some of the slogs the offense went through the previous season.
"It told us we had something special and we had some really good foundational things to build on based on our offseason conversations and our training camp," Rodgers said. "It gave us all a huge jolt of confidence that we could start playing the way we all felt we were capable of playing."
It turns out the Packers made the best possible use of the NFL's schedule throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result have a quarterback playing within the structure of the system. Rodgers doesn't need the practice time at this point in his career. What the Packers required was a meeting of the minds. How LaFleur wants Rodgers to run his offense is vital, and that coach-quarterback relationship is necessary at any level no matter how great the talent on the field. That has contributed a lot to Rodgers' success this season, not playing outside of the structure unless a play broke down. Rodgers did that at times in 2019, too often probably, and the network cameras would capture LaFleur's reaction at times standing on the sideline during games.
Rodgers is getting rid of the ball quickly and isn't leaning on his improvisational abilities — which are among the best in the NFL — to make things happen. N, he's using them only when necessary. He's much more dialed in to the system, and his throws are much more defined because of LaFleur's ability to scheme opposing defenses, especially off of play action. And if he Rodgers wants to take the one-on-ones outside, he does.
LaFleur comes from the same coaching tree as Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay and is the only one of the three with an elite quarterback. So it's the best of both worlds: an offense that can pound the ball on the ground and sling it around the field with the highest-powered teams in the league.
You can't take anything away from a team that went 13-3 in 2019, but the Packers have a different feel to them this season. Football Outsiders ranks the defense 15th entering Week 17, the same place it ranked last year. Their special teams have dropped from 18th to 25th while the rushing offense is fifth, down only one spot. "The difference between last year's 'lucky' Packers and this year's really good Packers is entirely Rodgers," wrote FO's Aaron Schatz on Twitter.
The Bears are fully aware of the challenge ahead of them. Rodgers is 20-5 as a starter in the rivalry and has ended their season at Soldier Field previously — in the NFC championship game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line after the 2010 season and in the 2013 season finale when a win would have sent the Bears to the playoffs.
Rodgers is a master of deciphering a defense before the snap, and the Bears must stop the run — the Packers rolled for 182 yards on the ground in a 41-25 rout with defensive lineman Akiem Hicks missing the Nov. 29 meeting at Lambeau Field — in order to then get after Rodgers.
"We obviously know this guy makes a lot of adjustments at the line," inside linebacker Roquan Smith said. "He's great at what he does, plays the game at a very high level, but it's going to be more about us. We're not like trying to make this anything special. We know it's the biggest game because it's the next game."
Rodgers eventually will move on, and the Packers will have to reboot on offense, something the Bears looked forward to nearly two decades ago when Favre was aging. But Rodgers is under contract for three more years, and the Bears will have to continue to battle him, this time with the playoffs looming.
"I'm not a cliche guy so I'm not going to say it's just another game," Rodgers said. "This is big — Chicago against little Green Bay. I've always enjoyed the rivalry. I have a love and appreciation for the history of this game and know how important this rivalry is to both fan bases. Couldn't be any better matchup this week with them playing for their playoff lives, us playing for the No. 1 seed in that stadium where we've had success.
"But it's a tough place to play. It would be a lot more fun, candidly, with fans there for sure. I have an appreciation for those fans. It's a great sports town, and I've really enjoyed playing there over the years and we've had some big ones and some tough losses too. It's always going to be a struggle in that stadium, everything from the grass being different to hearing their favorite son (Jim Cornelison) singing the national anthem so many times and the crowd just going absolutely nuts. It's those tingles over the years there that has made that place a really special environment. I do have a lot of respect for the organization, the fan base and their team and I'm excited about the test this week."
