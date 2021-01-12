Brad Biggs: 10 thoughts after Bears season ends in 21-9 playoff loss to Saints

I had one question for Nagy after Sunday's game: After losing eight of the last 11 games, how do the Bears feel like the program is moving in a positive direction?

"When you look at it that way and you say you lost this many heading into the end of it, I think what we need to do as a staff is we've got to say, 'Why is that? Where is it? And how do we get better?' " Nagy said. "Every year is different, and you look at this right now, and I think identity-wise as an offense, you guys could see we felt like we created an identity. But how do we learn from that? Well, part of it is you see that in games like today, no matter what your identity is, you've always got to be able to run the football. You have to be able to do that.

"And when I say that, you might not run for 150 yards in the game, but you're going to have a lot more second-and-5s and second-and-4s and second-and-3s, which then keeps you out of the third-and-longs. Third-and-longs versus any defense, let alone this defense, is hard. What we need to do in the next couple weeks is really start figuring out, OK, where are we? How do we get better? We know this isn't good enough. What we need to do is do everything we can to be able to win a Super Bowl. That's the goal. The goal's not to make the playoffs. We've just got to sit down and evaluate all that stuff, and we obviously know there's a lot of big decisions."