Bottom line? Packers ‘have not played the run good enough,’ Joe Barry admits

GREEN BAY — Joe Barry would like to chalk the Green Bay Packers’ statistically poor run defense up to the handful of big runs he feels like the unit gives up each game, which he says skews the numbers.

But the Packers veteran defensive coordinator has been in the NFL long enough — he’s in his 21st season in the league, and his sixth as a coordinator — to know that’s a strawman argument. And he eventually acknowledged that.

He also acknowledged this: The Packers run defense — ranked 29th in the 32-team league in yards allowed per game (141.3) and 25th in yards allowed per attempt (4.89) — isn’t good enough.

“It doesn’t matter what I think or what I feel. We have not played the run good enough,” Barry said as the Packers prepared for Sunday’s road matchup with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. “That’s been obvious.”

Yes, it has. For all the highfalutin expectations the defense had coming into the season — and, overall, the unit isn’t horrendous, ranking eighth in total defense (316.0 yards per game), 17th in scoring defense (21.6 points per game) and second in pass defense (174.8 yards per game — the run defense remains the same sore spot it was last year during Barry’s first season in charge (30th in yards allowed per attempt at 4.70) and the problem it has been for previous coordinators like Mike Pettine and Dom Capers.

And the Lions, despite their 1-6 record, pose a significant challenge with ex-Packers running back Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift (questionable with shoulder and ankle injuries) in their backfield.

Swift, who has played just one game in the past month, carrying the ball five times for 6 yards in last week’s loss to Miami, is expected to play and is averaging 7.4 yards per carry on 32 attempts this season. When healthy, he’s one of the league’s most explosive ball carriers. Williams, meanwhile, is second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (eight) and has more than carried the load (102 carries for 464 yards) without Swift.

“They’re doing a really good job of running the ball,” Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark said. “I think their offensive line is probably the top we’ve played this year. I think everything runs through their two backs. It runs through them.”

Barry suggested that the Packers have had to defend more “shots on goal” from offenses running the ball against them, but in truth, of the 23 teams that have played eight games this season, the Packers have faced the seventh-most rushing attempts. The other nine teams in the league have only played seven games because of bye weeks.

“I hate to say that we can’t play the run because for 90% of the runs we get, we knock it out and do a really great job,” Barry said. “But then, for whatever reason, we miss a fit, we get reached (by a blocker), we miss a tackle on the four or five runs and the yards come. Bottom line, we have to play the run better. Bottom line. No matter what type of game we’re in. If we’re in those situations where teams are going to run the ball against us, we’ve got to stop it.”

Stopping the run will be an even bigger challenge for the Packers defense as veteran inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, a first-team All-Pro last season, was ruled out Friday with the knee injury he suffered last week at Buffalo.

Without Campbell, the Packers will start rookie first-round pick Quay Walker, who’ll handle the play-calling duties in the huddle and wear the communications helmet in Campbell’s stead, and likely Isaiah McDuffie.

“That’s a great offense we’re going up against,” Walker said Friday. “They’ve got real, real good skill players with the running backs. You’ve got a power back and a back that I played with who can do it all. The offensive line, they do a good job communication. They play together. So that’s a pretty good group that we’ve got coming up on Sunday.”

Extra points

In addition to ruling out Campbell, the Packers listed five players as questionable on the injury report: Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot), wide receivers Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Christian Watson (concussion), and outside linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/neck). … Head coach Matt LaFleur said the fact that Bakhtiari and Jenkins each practiced on Friday was “a good sign” but also pointed out that, after Bakhtiari missed the Oct. 23 game at Washington and Jenkins missed last Sunday’s loss in Buffalo, “every day is a little unknown.” … LaFleur said Lazard would be a game-time decision. “If he's able to go, then we’ll let him. But if he can’t, he can’t,” LaFleur said. … Cornerback/special teams player Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) was ruled out and will miss his third straight game. … LaFleur celebrated his 43rd birthday on Thursday, and among the gifts he received was a bottle of wine — a bottle he’d originally given to the re-gifter. “The guys, they like to mess with me a little bit,” LaFleur said.