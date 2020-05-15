Bob Condotta: Russell Wilson again a favorite for NFL MVP — will this be the season he finally gets a vote?

No doubt, it's impossible to look at that list and not go "really? Nineteen players have gotten a vote since 2012 and Russell Wilson never has?"

As you can see, even one of his own teammates has gotten one — Wagner, who received a vote in 2014 when the Seahawks had just led the NFL in fewest points allowed for a third straight season on their way to a second straight Super Bowl.

But, as is often the case with these things, reviewing the votes and how the process works gives a little different context than just concluding that the voters are complete dolts.

Worth noting first is that the NFL uses The Associated Press awards as its official awards.

The Associated Press has named an NFL MVP since 1961.

And unlike similar awards in MLB or the NBA, the AP asks its voters to just list one name on each ballot, that's it.

There's no voting for one through 10, as MLB does (voting conducted by the Baseball Writers' Association of America); or one through five, as the NBA does (voting organized by the league itself).

Barry Wilner, a longtime national football writer for the AP who heads up the voting, says the AP has a specific reason for going with just one vote.