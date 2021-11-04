Blake Bortles returns to back up Jordan Love against Chiefs

The Packers originally signed Bortles in May to a one-year, $1 million deal, but he was released when Rodgers reported to camp in late July and never collected any of that salary. Now, though, the Packers need him in case disaster strikes and Love is knocked out of the game against the Chiefs. He’ll also serve as a valuable resource for Love, who will be making his first NFL start.

“The guy’s got so much experience. The conversations you have with him, immediately, are just awesome. And his ability to pick up where he left off since he’s been back is really cool,” quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy said. “He truly is a pro. And the experiences he’s had, I mean, Jordan will be able to lean on him. Jordan was leaning on Aaron so much, and without him in the building, with Blake, there couldn’t be a better guy for Jordan to be able to lean on this week."

LaFleur: Rules followed

While the Packers may be subject to fines because Rodgers apparently violated a number of NFL protocols for unvaccinated players, LaFleur expressed confidence none of those potential violations occurred in what he called “the football space,” meaning in meeting rooms, the locker room, the CRIC indoor walk-through area or the practice fields.