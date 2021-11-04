Blake Bortles returns to back up Jordan Love against Chiefs

GREEN BAY — Blake Bortles and Nathaniel Hackett bumped into each other upon Bortles’ arrival at Lambeau Field on Thursday, reunited again after the Green Bay Packers desperately needed a backup quarterback and Bortles interrupted a round of golf to return to the team.
“We just laugh,” said Hackett, the Packers' offensive coordinator who also coached Bortles with the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We just keep on getting back together.”
Unlike this offseason, when the Packers signed Bortles to bolster the quarterback depth chart while an unhappy Aaron Rodgers stayed away from the offseason program, the former Jaguars starter will at least be on the roster for one regular-season game. He’ll be backing up Jordan Love on Sunday at Kansas City with Rodgers on the reserve/COVID-19 list after a positive test Wednesday.
Bortles was technically signed to the practice squad, but he’ll be promoted on game day to back up Love because the team’s other quarterback, practice-squadder Kurt Benkert, also is out because of a positive COVID-19 test.
“Blake’s got a great foundation with what we have implemented,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said when asked why Bortles made sense to step in on short notice. “He’s been in our building, he knows how to get us full operational, so he was by far the logical choice to bring back here.”
The Packers originally signed Bortles in May to a one-year, $1 million deal, but he was released when Rodgers reported to camp in late July and never collected any of that salary. Now, though, the Packers need him in case disaster strikes and Love is knocked out of the game against the Chiefs. He’ll also serve as a valuable resource for Love, who will be making his first NFL start.
“The guy’s got so much experience. The conversations you have with him, immediately, are just awesome. And his ability to pick up where he left off since he’s been back is really cool,” quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy said. “He truly is a pro. And the experiences he’s had, I mean, Jordan will be able to lean on him. Jordan was leaning on Aaron so much, and without him in the building, with Blake, there couldn’t be a better guy for Jordan to be able to lean on this week."
LaFleur: Rules followed
While the Packers may be subject to fines because Rodgers apparently violated a number of NFL protocols for unvaccinated players, LaFleur expressed confidence none of those potential violations occurred in what he called “the football space,” meaning in meeting rooms, the locker room, the CRIC indoor walk-through area or the practice fields.
Asked if he was sure the team had followed all the NFL’s required protocols, LaFleur replied, “As far as the football space is concerned, I’m 100 percent confident.”
That’s an important distinction, as Rodgers may have been in violation of other protocols, including not wearing his mask in news conferences. Asked about that potential violation, LaFleur again made the distinction between the “football space” and elsewhere in the building, emphasizing, “I said within our football space.”
FOX Sports reported Thursday night the investigation is underway but that the NFL would not suspend Rodgers for any violations. Rather, he would simply be fined.
Adams returns
Davante Adams, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 25 and missed last week’s win over Arizona, was back in the building on Thursday. He remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list, officially — though the team expects him to play against the Chiefs.
“We’re hopeful,” LaFleur said. “There’s a protocol he has to work through, and provided he’s able to do that, then he’ll play.”
Wide receivers coach Jason Vrable said Adams was showing no ill effects from his bout with COVID-19.
Barry’s back, too
Defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who also missed the Arizona game following a positive COVID-19 test, also returned — and admitted watching his team’s victory, and cornerback Rasul Douglas’ end zone interception to end the game, was difficult from his basement, where Barry was quarantined away from his family.
“Besides having the sniffles, I didn’t have one other symptom. I never even had a headache the whole time — thankfully, because I know some people have struggled with it,” said Barry, adding he felt “phenomenal” on Thursday. “But (watching the game) was little bit of an out-of-body experience, watching your team play and you not being there. But the guys did a phenomenal job.”
Extra points
Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October, the first time a Packers defender has won the award since Clay Matthews in 2010. … The Packers promoted running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to serve as the No. 3 running back following Kylin Hill’s season-ending knee injury. … Cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) practiced in full for the second straight day, while defensive end Dean Lowry (hamstring) took part on a limited basis after not practicing on Wednesday.