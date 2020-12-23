Bills edge past Packers for No. 2, as Chiefs remain unanimous No. 1 in AP Pro32 poll

"(Drew) Brees looked shaky early, but gives (the) team lone chance to reach Super Bowl," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki.

The Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers switched places after earning wins last Saturday.

The AFC East champion Bills moved up a place at No. 2. They finish off Week 16 on Monday night when they visit the team they dethroned in the division, the New England Patriots.

The Packers slipped a spot to No. 3. They also have a primetime game on Sunday night when they host the Tennessee Titans, who climbed three spots to No. 5 after routing the Lions.

The Packers are closing in on clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

"One of the major questions about the Packers heading into the postseason is whether their defense can stop a top-tier running back," said Alex Marvez of Sirius XM. "They won't face a more physical challenge Sunday night than Tennessee's Derrick Henry."

The playoff-bound Seattle Seahawks moved up one spot to No. 6 and can wrap up the NFC West title with a win at home against the Los Angeles Rams, who are coming off a surprising 23-20 loss to the previously winless New York Jets.