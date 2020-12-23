 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills edge past Packers for No. 2, as Chiefs remain unanimous No. 1 in AP Pro32 poll
0 comments
topical

Bills edge past Packers for No. 2, as Chiefs remain unanimous No. 1 in AP Pro32 poll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK — The Kansas City Chiefs are home for the rest of the regular season. They are hoping for just one more road trip — to the Super Bowl.

Kansas City beat the New Orleans Saints 32-29 on Sunday to finish a perfect 8-0 on the road. Patrick Mahomes and company need one more win in their final two games against the Falcons and Chargers to clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

After extending their overall winning streak to nine, the Chiefs are the unanimous No. 1 in the latest AP Pro32 poll once again.

The defending champs received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

"Patrick Mahomes retains his grip on front-runner status in the MVP race, and Kansas City maintains its grip on the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. Next stop, Tampa?" Newsday's Bob Glauber said.

Despite the loss, the Saints stayed at No. 4 in the poll and can clinch the NFC South title with a victory on Christmas Day against Minnesota or a Buccaneers loss at Detroit on Saturday.

"(Drew) Brees looked shaky early, but gives (the) team lone chance to reach Super Bowl," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki.

The Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers switched places after earning wins last Saturday.

The AFC East champion Bills moved up a place at No. 2. They finish off Week 16 on Monday night when they visit the team they dethroned in the division, the New England Patriots.

The Packers slipped a spot to No. 3. They also have a primetime game on Sunday night when they host the Tennessee Titans, who climbed three spots to No. 5 after routing the Lions.

The Packers are closing in on clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

"One of the major questions about the Packers heading into the postseason is whether their defense can stop a top-tier running back," said Alex Marvez of Sirius XM. "They won't face a more physical challenge Sunday night than Tennessee's Derrick Henry."

The playoff-bound Seattle Seahawks moved up one spot to No. 6 and can wrap up the NFC West title with a win at home against the Los Angeles Rams, who are coming off a surprising 23-20 loss to the previously winless New York Jets.

The Indianapolis Colts also moved up a place to No. 7 as they kept pace with the Titans in the AFC South. The Colts head to Pittsburgh on Sunday to take on the slumping Steelers, who plummeted five spots to No. 10 after their slide reached three games with a 27-17 loss at Cincinnati on Monday night.

"The Steelers are dropping like a rock," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "They do not look anything like a contender."

The other AFC North playoff hopefuls each moved up a couple of spots, with the Cleveland Browns at No. 8 and the Baltimore Ravens at No. 9.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 21, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

 

W

L

T

Pts

Prv

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12)

13

1

0

384

1

2. Buffalo Bills

11

3

0

366

3

3. Green Bay Packers

11

3

0

364

2

4. New Orleans Saints

10

4

0

340

4

5. Tennessee Titans

10

4

0

318

8

6. Seattle Seahawks

10

4

0

314

7

7. Indianapolis Colts

10

4

0

311

8

8. Cleveland Browns

10

4

0

298

10

9. Baltimore Ravens

9

5

0

287

11

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

11

3

0

279

5

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9

5

0

274

12

12. Los Angeles Rams

9

5

0

269

6

13. Miami Dolphins

9

5

0

250

13

14. Arizona Cardinals

8

6

0

229

14

15. Chicago Bears

7

7

0

208

19

16. Washington Football Team

6

8

0

200

15

17. Las Vegas Raiders

7

7

0

195

16

18. Minnesota Vikings

6

8

0

179

17

19. New England Patriots

6

8

0

164

18

20. Los Angeles Chargers

5

9

0

136

26

21. New York Giants

5

9

0

128

20

22. Denver Broncos

5

9

0

122

21

22. Philadelphia Eagles

4

9

1

122

23

24. Dallas Cowboys

5

9

0

108

29

25. San Francisco 49ers

5

9

0

103

22

26. Detroit Lions

5

9

0

90

24

27. Carolina Panthers

4

10

0

77

25

28. Houston Texans

4

10

0

72

28

29. Atlanta Falcons

4

10

0

63

27

30. Cincinnati Bengals

3

10

1

50

30

31. New York Jets

1

13

0

22

32

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

1

13

0

14

31

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, John Clayton, John Czarnecki, Tony Dungy, Bob Glauber, Rick Gosselin, Pat Kirwan, Jeff Legwold, Alex Marvez, Jim Miller, Jenny Vrentas, Charean Williams.

Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures

Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics