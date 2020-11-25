Bills-Broncos, Panthers-Packers set for Saturday, Dec. 19 doubleheader

NEW YORK — COVID-19 outbreaks and the Badgers' loss to Northwestern last Saturday will keep fans in Wisconsin from facing a difficult conflict on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The Big Ten championship game is scheduled for that night and where Wisconsin before last Saturday was considered a favorite to play in the game, the Badgers fell behind Northwestern and now are eliminated by the cancellation of this Saturday's game against Minnesota due to the Gophers' COVID-19 outbreak.

The conflict would have come because on Tuesday, the NFL announced that the Green Bay Packers would be part of the league's first Saturday doubleheader this season on Dec. 19.

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Denver Broncos at 3:30 p.m. CT, and the Carolina Panthers will kick off at the Packers at 7:15 p.m. CT in Week 15.