Bills-Broncos, Panthers-Packers set for Saturday, Dec. 19 doubleheader
Lambeau Field photo full field, AP generic file photo

Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

NEW YORK — COVID-19 outbreaks and the Badgers' loss to Northwestern last Saturday will keep fans in Wisconsin from facing a difficult conflict on Saturday, Dec. 19. 

The Big Ten championship game is scheduled for that night and where Wisconsin before last Saturday was considered a favorite to play in the game, the Badgers fell behind Northwestern and now are eliminated by the cancellation of this Saturday's game against Minnesota due to the Gophers' COVID-19 outbreak.

The conflict would have come because on Tuesday, the NFL announced that the Green Bay Packers would be part of the league's first Saturday doubleheader this season on Dec. 19.

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Denver Broncos at 3:30 p.m. CT, and the Carolina Panthers will kick off at the Packers at 7:15 p.m. CT in Week 15.

The NFL had five games to choose from for the first Saturday doubleheader with teams told only that they would play either Dec. 19 or Dec. 20 when the league announced schedules earlier this year. This decision now leaves Detroit-Tennessee, Jets-Rams and Texans-Colts all set to play Sunday, Dec. 20.

Normally, the NFL has that Saturday to itself. The league will have some competition that day with the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC championship games scheduled for that Saturday, and the SEC may have other games postponed by the coronavirus pandemic being played that day.

