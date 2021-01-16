Bill Plaschke: Rams' Jared Goff can show he is 'the man' with heroic performance at Green Bay

When asked whether not starting against Seattle affected his relationship with McVay, he said, "I think I explained it last week. We are able to disagree. We're two grown men who disagreed on the status of my thumb, it's not the end of the world. I think I was able to come in there and us get the win and that is the most important to me."

Goff clearly has developed a certain edginess after the Seahawks benching. This is an asset for a quarterback preparing for a duel with Aaron Rodgers, and McVay loves it.

"I think it's good," said McVay. "As a competitor, there was reason to have edge. . I think it shows his competitive side. I like seeing that."

McVay also repeated how much he admired Goff's resilience under last week's circumstances.

"I think it's a credit to who he is as a man, that he can be able to step in, do what he did, and now this week has represented an opportunity (to) build on last week, get another week removed from that thumb injury . he's played in a lot of big games and this is a great opportunity for us," McVay said.