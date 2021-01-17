Bill Plaschke: For Rams quarterback Jared Goff, loss to Packers is still a personal victory

But, with the ball in the fourth quarter and a chance to tie, the Rams' offense sputtered to a stop. Josh Reynolds dropped a pass, Goff was sacked, then on third and 16, Goff was forced out of the pocket and into a safety throw to Jefferson that was far short of the first down.

The Packers scored five plays later on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard ahead of chasing Rams defensive backs Troy Hill and Jordan Fuller to clinch it.

"It's always tough, it's extremely disappointing,'' Goff said. "You come so far, play against the top seed, feel good most of the game. Feel like you have a chance to win. Obviously come up short. It's a tough feeling."

Goff bemoaned the missed opportunities while refusing to revel in his personal success. If nothing else, he talked like a secure starting quarterback.

Listen to his answer when asked whether he took any solace in perhaps showing the Rams that he's capable of remaining their starting quarterback.

"No," he said. "I mean, we didn't win the game. My job is to win the game. I thought I was able to do some good things out there today, but no, my job is to win the game. There's absolutely no moral victories, especially in the playoffs."