Bill Plaschke: Did the Rams trade Jared Goff for ... Jared Goff?

He later expressed surprise that people would question his guy.

"I almost think he gets short-sighted because he's been such a great player for so long, and it's almost like, you're going to want to try and nitpick," McVay said. "I love what this guy has done, and I know what he's capable of, and I have total confidence and belief in him."

Eight turnovers in three games is nitpicking? If Stafford had one of those performances in the next few weeks, you'll be nitpicking through pieces of the Rams shattered season.

McVay then defended Stafford's playoff record, which was 0-3 with the Detroit Lions.

"His body of work speaks to itself, I don't think you just can't confine it to, he hasn't won a playoff game," he said. "I don't want to get in trouble, but the Dallas game he played when he was in Detroit, he probably won that, and that was out of his control, wasn't it?"

Indeed, after the 2014 season, Stafford's Lions lost 24-20 to Dallas in a wild-card game after an obviously warranted pass interference call against the Cowboys was strangely overruled with the Lions driving for the clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter.