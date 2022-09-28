Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers prepare to match wits Sunday

GREEN BAY — Bill Belichick spent a good portion of his Q&A session with reporters Wednesday morning telling them what he isn’t.

Faced with myriad questions about starting quarterback Mac Jones, who appears unlikely to play in the New England Patriots’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field because of a high ankle sprain, Belichick repeated the same phrase — “day by day” — multiple times before eventually losing his patience.

“What do I look like? A doctor? An orthopedic surgeon?” the Patriots’ longtime head coach finally said. “Do you think I’m going to read the MRI? That’s not my job.

“(Jones has) made a lot of progress in the last 48 hours. (We’ll) take that day-by-day and see how it goes.”

Once Belichick the questions veered away from Jones’ status and Belichick was done telling everyone what he isn’t, the legendary coach made it very clear what he is:

A big Aaron Rodgers fan.

Calling Rodgers a “great, great, great quarterback,” Belichick was far more expansive on his thoughts about the quarterback he’ll be trying to stop this week than the one he’s hoping will miraculously recover in time to play — even though Belichick has rarely coached against Rodgers in their Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy careers.

“He’s got a great arm, he’s got a great touch, he’s accurate, he helps the team win, he does that thing that they need to do to win, and he makes some plays that there’s not many guys could make,“ Belichick prattled on and on. “But, he doesn’t try to do that all the time and makes good decisions. And he’s certainly very protective of the ball.

“The operation of the offense, he’s got a lot of freedom, which he should, and he makes a lot — a lot — of good decisions.”

One week after Rodgers helped the Packers to a 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patriots-turned-Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Rodgers will now face the coaching half of that tandem that won six Super Bowls together in New England.

And whereas Rodgers was right to point out — as he always does — that he doesn’t directly face Brady in their GOAT-versus-GOAT matchups, Rodgers will have to deal with the Patriots’ defensive game plan that Belichick designs for him.

But for as much as Belichick thinks of Rodgers, the feeling is mutual — Rodgers called him the “best coach in the history of the game” without a moment’s hesitation.

“I’m sure he’ll look at what he thinks we do best and try to take away the first and second options,” Rodgers said during his weekly chat with the media. “And then he’ll have a plan B, a plan C and a plan D that I’m sure he hopes he doesn’t get to. But I’m sure they’ll have a great plan for us.”

This will mark just the third time Rodgers has started a game against a Belichick-coached team. In 2014, he competed 24 of 38 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-21 win over the Patriots at Lambeau Field. In 2018, he went 24-for-43 for 259 yards with two touchdowns in a 31-17 loss at New England.

“You prepare for a lot of things, but everything could change in the game or before the game or at halftime or the third quarter or the fourth quarter,” Rodgers said of facing a Belichick defense. “They have a lot of scheme they can do, they’re very well-prepared, well-coached, and you’ve got to be ready for every coverage, pressure, zero, drop eight, a lot of different things. A lot of respect for coach Belichick.”

Rodgers also saw action in a 35-0 loss to the Patriots at Lambeau Field on Nov. 19, 2006, when Brett Favre suffered an elbow injury and the second-year backup came off the bench, only to suffer a broken foot — which Rodgers finished the game on.

Rodgers then missed the Packers’ 31-27 loss at New England on Dec. 19, 2010 with a concussion. Backup Matt Flynn started in his place and played well, and Rodgers returned the following week as the Packers never lost another game en route to the Super Bowl XLV title.

Mike McCarthy was the Packers’ coach for all of those games, so this marks the first time Matt LaFleur will match wits with Belichick, whom LaFleur said is “the best of the best, regardless of sport.”

Like Rodgers, LaFleur emphasized how challenging Belichick’s game-to-game adaptations are for an opposing coach.

“You just never know what you’re going to get,” said LaFleur, who was the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterbacks coach in 2016 when the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 halftime deficit in a 34-28 win in Super Bowl LI. “It’s not a shocker as to why he’s won so many Super Bowls and why he’s won so many games. He does a great job of taking what you do best away from you and keeping you off-balance.”

That said, Belichick admitted if there’s one quarterback who is nearly impossible to trick — other than the guy he spent 20 years coaching before Brady left for Tampa Bay — it’s Rodgers.

“We try not to give the quarterbacks any more information than you need to. We certainly don’t want to give him anything more than he already has,” Belichick said of disguising defensive looks in hopes of keeping Rodgers guessing.

“He’s seen it all a million times. He doesn’t make very many mistakes. He never has. He’s a very resourceful quarterback. He makes the plays that are there, and then he makes a few plays that really aren’t there and then he rarely makes a mistake where he has a bad play. There’s very, very few of those. And I think that’s one of the things that make him a great quarterback.”