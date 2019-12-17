Big plays separate Packers from Bears

There truly isn't a ton of difference between the 11-3 Packers and the 7-7 Bears.

Not even Aaron Rodgers thinks the Packers have impressed people.

"I don't know that we have the full respect of the entire league at this point," Rodgers said, "based on some of our performances where we got beat by a couple of scores, and kind of the reaction to some of those situations, but we're 7-1 at home and we have an inside track at the No. 2 seed."

What the Packers have, besides Rodgers, is the ability to make big plays at big times.

The don't always convert. Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped what would have been at least a 40-yard gain and maybe a 70-yard TD on Green Bay's first play of the game. But Rodgers hit Adams for 34 and 29 yards and Jake Kumerow for 49. Aaron Jones had a 21-yard run. Rodgers a 17-yard scramble. Those five plays accounted for 150 of Green Bay's 292 total yards.

"When you're playing against a good defense, you've got to get those chunk plays," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "We've got to find ways to create some explosives. If you're able to do that, you're able to score points."