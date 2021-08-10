Big defensive lineman T.J. Slaton making big impression at Packers camp

“Nah, nah, nah, don't believe that. Don't believe that,” Jean-Charles said. “Actually, last night, I took a late-night trip to Walmart and got snacks for the older guys, everything they like — from chips to candy. (Veteran safety Adrian Amos) has got a weird infatuation with pistachios, so I made sure I got the two big family-sized bags just for him. So, just so you know, I help out when needed.”

Depth charge

The Packers released their first unofficial depth chart in advance of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field and, for the most part, it matched what has been seen on Ray Nitschke Field thus far with a few exceptions.

All-Pro David Bakhtiari is listed as the No. 1 left tackle, which of course he would be — if he was practicing. But coming off a torn ACL, he’s on the physically unable to perform list and likely won’t be ready for the Sept. 12 season opener. The same is true for cornerback Kevin King, who has yet to practice because of a hamstring injury but is listed with the starters opposite Alexander. Without them, starting left guard Elgton Jenkins has worked as the No. 1 left tackle and Stokes has taken King’s spot with the starters at corner.