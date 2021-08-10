Big defensive lineman T.J. Slaton making big impression at Packers camp

GREEN BAY — At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, T.J. Slaton is hard to miss.
Lately on the practice field, he’s been even harder to miss.
With the Green Bay Packers defensive line missing two of their top guys in nose tackle Kenny Clark (who suffered a mild groin injury last week) and end Kingsley Keke (who was placed on the non-football injury list when he arrived at camp with an ankle injury), Slaton was with the No. 1 defense on Tuesday and batted down an Aaron Rodgers pass at the line of scrimmage after pushing the pocket against the starting offensive line.
It was almost as eye-catching as the play he made to end a practice last week, when he deflected and then intercepted a Jordan Love pass at the line of scrimmage and returned it for a touchdown during the final 2-minute 11-on-11 period.
Those two deflections have him in good position in defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery’s room, where the linemen compete to have the most tipped passes in camp.
“We try to make it a competition against each other on defense — who can get the most pass deflections or hands up to get a tipped ball,” Slaton said. “So far, I’ve got two tips — that tip today and the interception. I’m thinking I’m doing pretty good right now in the race.”
A fifth-round pick from Florida who flashed his immense talent but also was frustratingly inconsistent, there’s no doubting Slaton’s athleticism. Earlier in camp, he dunked a basketball on the hoop in the defensive meeting room and left his linemates in awe.
“Every day before defensive team meetings, we have a rim in there, so everybody is just shooting around. I just went up there and just dunked it,” Slaton said. “Everybody saw it and they were like, ‘Whoa, whoa, wait a minute. Did he just do that?’ So they were asking me to do it again.”
Montgomery, meanwhile, is asking him to make plays like he did on Tuesday again. And again. And again.
“(He’s a) work in progress. Got to get better,” said Montgomery, who tends to be stingy with praise for his younger players until they exhibit the consistency he seeks. “You know, it’s early. But we’ve just got to get him to play to the standard of our room. He’s working every day, he’s doing some good things. So I’m excited about him. But, a work in progress. Early in camp. Got a lot of more snaps to get to before we’re where we need to be.”
Snack attack, Part II
Shemar Jean-Charles wanted to set the record straight, having had his reputation besmirched by fellow rookie cornerback Eric Stokes last week. When Stokes told a hilarious story about having to provide snacks to the defensive backs room at All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander’s behest, he suggested Jean-Charles wasn’t chipping in because, as a fifth-round pick, he’s making considerably less than Stokes, the team’s first-round draft choice.
“Nah, nah, nah, don't believe that. Don't believe that,” Jean-Charles said. “Actually, last night, I took a late-night trip to Walmart and got snacks for the older guys, everything they like — from chips to candy. (Veteran safety Adrian Amos) has got a weird infatuation with pistachios, so I made sure I got the two big family-sized bags just for him. So, just so you know, I help out when needed.”
Depth charge
The Packers released their first unofficial depth chart in advance of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field and, for the most part, it matched what has been seen on Ray Nitschke Field thus far with a few exceptions.
All-Pro David Bakhtiari is listed as the No. 1 left tackle, which of course he would be — if he was practicing. But coming off a torn ACL, he’s on the physically unable to perform list and likely won’t be ready for the Sept. 12 season opener. The same is true for cornerback Kevin King, who has yet to practice because of a hamstring injury but is listed with the starters opposite Alexander. Without them, starting left guard Elgton Jenkins has worked as the No. 1 left tackle and Stokes has taken King’s spot with the starters at corner.
Meanwhile, rookie seventh-round pick Kylin Hill, who has had a couple of strong days of practice this week, is listed as the fifth running back but appears to have moved ahead of Dexter Williams and Patrick Taylor into the No. 3 spot behind Pro Bowler Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.
Of course, expect plenty of change on the depth chart in the coming weeks as the preseason gets going.
“I think (the preseason) is going to really help us and our ability to evaluate those guys,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Generally, when you go into camp, you have a pretty good indication of who maybe your top 45 guys are. But just when you start getting towards the final few, to be able to go out and see them in live action is going to make that process much easier for all of us.”
Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…