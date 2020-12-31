Big addition: Packers claim Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison to bolster run defense

GREEN BAY — A decade ago, the Green Bay Packers added a massive run-stuffing defensive tackle off waivers in October, and that little-known player and under-the-radar transaction wound up paying off handsomely during Super Bowl XLV.
Current Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst waited a little longer than then-GM Ted Thompson waited in 2010 to make his move, and Damon “Snacks” Harrison is a better-known name — or better-known nickname, at least — than Howard Green was back then.
Whether Harrison can deliver a play on par with Green’s hit on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during Super Bowl XLV, leading to safety Nick Collins’ pick-six interception for a touchdown, remains to be seen. But clearly the Packers are hoping the addition of Harrison, whom they were awarded on waivers from the Seattle Seahawks, can help them on the road to Super Bowl LV.
Harrison’s addition was on the NFL’s transaction wire Wednesday afternoon, though the team didn’t officially announce the move. But his arrival should bolster a run defense that has improved statistically this season after being the team’s Achilles’ heel a year ago.
The 6-foot-3, 351-pound Harrison was waived by the Seahawks on Monday after he requested his release from the team after being inactive for Seattle’s win over the Los Angeles Rams a day earlier. He had signed with the Seahawks practice squad — despite the Packers also being interested in him — on Oct. 7, then moved onto the Seahawks’ active roster and made his Seattle debut on Nov. 15 against the Rams.
He saw action in six games with Seattle, playing 138 snaps. His best performance came on Dec. 13 against the New York Jets, when he had six tackles and forced a fumble in 23 defensive snaps.
The biggest beneficiary of Harrison’s arrival in Seattle was defensive tackle Poona Ford, who had 11 pressures and two sacks in the first five games Harrison played after managing only 13 pressures and no sacks during the season’s first eight games. At the time, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll praised Harrison’s contributions, saying Harrison’s arrival had “really helped (Ford) show up and be a playmaker. It’s worked out well in the rotation.”
The Packers surely hope Harrison can do the same for former Pro Bowl nose tackle Kenny Clark, who enters Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field having managed just 36 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks this season — all down from the previous two seasons, when he averaged 81 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks per year.
Clark expressed his excitement for Harrison’s arrival via Twitter, writing, “Let’s get it, @snacks!!” shortly after the news broke.
Let’s get it @snacks !!— Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife) December 30, 2020
The 32-year-old Harrison entered the league as an undrafted free agent from William Penn in 2012 with the Jets, where he played in five games as a rookie for Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who was in his final year with New York. Harrison played four seasons for the Jets and two years for the New York Giants.
The Giants traded Harrison to the Lions midway through the 2018 season, but he was reportedly unhappy in Detroit. The Lions released him via what he called “a mutual agreement” in February, despite having two years left on his contract, and Harrison was said to be contemplating retirement thereafter. He was set to visit the Packers in October but never made it to Green Bay after agreeing to terms with the Seahawks.
After Harrison asked Carroll for his release following Sunday’s game, Carroll said he was under the impression Harrison was retiring.
“He’s decided to stop playing. He’s done playing,” Carroll said during an appearance on 710 ESPN in Seattle on Monday. “I talked to him this morning. He’s in good spirits and all of that. He’s really grateful for the opportunity in playing here, and he did really well by us, but he just ... he’s done.”
Harrison indicated as much on Twitter, saying he did not want to be claimed by any teams on waivers and suggesting he would not report if he was claimed. But apparently the opportunity to play for another contender with Super Bowl aspirations appealed to him, as a league source said the Packers have been assured Harrison will join them. Harrison’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also represents running back Aaron Jones after Jones hired him earlier this month in hopes of getting a lucrative long-term deal.
In 123 games (111 starts) with his four previous teams, Harrison has 494 career tackles, 11 sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles and 10 pass deflections.
He joins a Packers defense that, at least statistically, is improved over last year’s unit — including against the run. The Packers enter Sunday’s game ranked seventh in the 32-team league in total defense (332.5 yards per game) and 16th in scoring defense (23.5 points per game). Against the run, they’re 14th in rushing yards allowed per game (113.1) and 24th in yards per carry (4.6). Last year, they were 23rd in rushing defense (120.1 yards per game) and 27th in yards per carry allowed (4.9).
“It was a huge point of emphasis — for obvious reasons — in the offseason,” Pettine said last week, referring to the San Francisco 49ers’ 285-yard rushing effort in the Packers’ NFC Championship Game loss last January. “You’re always remembered by your last performance and we all know what happened. So do we feel good about it (this season)? Yeah, at times. But there are other times where we have a ways to go. I’m glad that we’re trending the right way.”
Extra points
The Packers only had a walk-through style practice Wednesday, but tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion) was able to participate after missing the previous three weeks. Asked if the medical staff had long-term concerns with Sternberger because of his slow recovery, head coach Matt LaFleur replied, “I don’t believe so.” … The only two players listed as non-participants were tackle Rick Wagner, who left Sunday night’s game against Tennessee with a knee injury, and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion protocol). … Running back Jamaal Williams, who didn’t play against the Titans because of a quadriceps injury, would have practiced on a limited basis.
