Big addition: Packers claim Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison to bolster run defense

The Giants traded Harrison to the Lions midway through the 2018 season, but he was reportedly unhappy in Detroit. The Lions released him via what he called “a mutual agreement” in February, despite having two years left on his contract, and Harrison was said to be contemplating retirement thereafter. He was set to visit the Packers in October but never made it to Green Bay after agreeing to terms with the Seahawks.

After Harrison asked Carroll for his release following Sunday’s game, Carroll said he was under the impression Harrison was retiring.

“He’s decided to stop playing. He’s done playing,” Carroll said during an appearance on 710 ESPN in Seattle on Monday. “I talked to him this morning. He’s in good spirits and all of that. He’s really grateful for the opportunity in playing here, and he did really well by us, but he just ... he’s done.”