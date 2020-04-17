Betting line for wins higher for Vikings, but Packers twice as likely to make Super Bowl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the evergreen caveat that odds released by sports books are designed to get people to place wagers and not perfect predictive indicators of the relative strengths or weaknesses of teams, I was nevertheless struck by the NFL futures odds from Caesars Palace.

ESPN has zeroed in on Tampa Bay having a higher over-under win total (9) than New England (8.5) — the implications, of course, being Tom Brady having moved from the Patriots to the Bucs.

My forever fixation, however, is on comparisons between the Vikings and Packers. And here we find some interesting numbers as well.

Caesars has the Vikings (like the Bucs) with an over-under win total of 9 — which seems about right, to be honest. The popular Vegas sportsbook has the Packers and Bears slightly lower at 8.5 wins (like the Patriots).