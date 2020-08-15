Best wake-up call ever? Kenny Clark’s midnight news was a new 4-year, $70 million extension with Packers

GREEN BAY — Kenny Clark’s phone had been buzzing and buzzing and buzzing when it finally woke him up just before midnight Friday night.
The Green Bay Packers defensive lineman was about to become the NFL’s highest-paid nose tackle, and he was Rip Van Winkle-ing his way through one of the most important moments of his life.
“I got home at like 6; I went to sleep at like 8,” Clark recounted Saturday afternoon after signing a four-year, $70 million extension that reportedly includes a $25 million signing bonus. “My mom and my agents were blowing up my phone (and) I woke up at like 12 and called them back.”
When he did, he learned that the extension that had been a priority for the Packers since this time last year had finally reached the numbers he and agent Doug Hendrickson were looking for.
“They were like, ‘Man, we’ve got to get this deal done,’” Clark continued. “We went through the numbers, went through everything, and I was like, ‘Man, let’s do it!’”
The 24-year-old Clark then came to Lambeau Field early on Saturday morning in advance of the first practice of training camp, made his way to the team’s football offices to meet chief contract negotiator Russ Ball and head coach Matt LaFleur, and quickly signed a deal that will keep him in Green Bay through the 2024 season.
“We had to really move fast because we were getting ready to go out and practice,” Clark said. “Coach and Russ and everybody congratulated me, I signed, got out to practice.”
Once Clark arrived at Ray Nitschke Field, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine brought the entire defense together following stretching exercises to share the good news — at least with those who hadn’t seen ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweet it out just before the workout began.
“I had no idea. (Pettine) just told us that it was some good news, and he said it was a guy who’s quiet, who works hard, so we were all trying to figure out who he was talking about. And then he said it was Kenny,” defensive back Chandon Sullivan said. “We were all just happy for him and proud of him.
“He comes in and works hard day-in and day-out. He doesn’t complain. So you know we’re happy for him and his family.”
That was the clear consensus about the unassuming Clark, who was one of several starters — left tackle David Bakhtiari, running back Aaron Jones, center Corey Linsley and cornerback Kevin King being the others — entering the final years of their existing contracts.
Starting all 18 games (including playoffs) last season, Clark registered a career-high 94 tackles (56 solo) with seven sacks, a forced fumble, 12 tackles for a loss, 30 quarterback hits and 32 QB pressures while making his first Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
“I couldn’t be happier for Kenny. Kenny is the epitome of what we’re all about here,” LaFleur said. “He works hard on a daily basis. He is becoming more of a vocal leader. Just really happy for him. We’ve got a lot of guys who are key members to our team whose contracts are coming up, so it definitely lets us kind of move on to the next guy.”
Added quarterback Aaron Rodgers: “Kenny sometimes has been an underrated player for us over the years. I think he’s lived in mild anonymity at times, when Mike Daniels was here and Clay (Matthews) was on defense getting notoriety and the Smith Brothers last year. But I think the teams that play him know how dominant he can be.
“I had the pleasure of working out with him in the offseason. He’s a fantastic guy. He’s a quiet guy who goes about his business the right way. He’s found his voice at times and his leadership role has increased over the years. It’s been fun to watch him kind of step into that opportunity. He’s one of those guys you just know you can count on every single week.“
Clark, who had said in an ESPN Wisconsin interview earlier this offseason that the COVID-19 pandemic had altered the Packers’ timeline for getting a deal done with him, (LINK: https://madison.com/wsj/sports/football/professional/packers-kenny-clark-hopes-waits-for-new-contract-2020-season/article_e7ac8f29-8e52-5b0d-91f5-41287739e849.html) said Saturday that several other big-money deals paid out to other defensive players around the league — such as Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones — set the market and accelerated the talks that had been going on for months.
“Everybody was just happy, man. It’s a family here,” Clark said. “I love it here, love the guys here, love playing with everybody here. I’m excited about being on this team.”
Set to turn 25 on Oct. 4, Clark was in the final year of his rookie deal and was about to play the 2020 season on the $9.451 million fifth-year option. The new deal was especially exciting for Clark’s family, including his mother, Nicole, and his brothers and sisters.
“When Russ gave me the contract to sign, I was shaking. Shaking his hand, I was shaking. I didn’t know what to say. We’ve been through a lot,” Clark said. “My mom, she called me and she was crying. My brother, he’s so excited. I know my dad is probably feeling it right now.”
Clark’s only disappointment was that he couldn’t break the news to his father, Kenny Sr., who remains incarcerated in San Luis Obispo, California, after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2005 — a crime Kenny Sr. insists he didn’t commit.
“I haven’t been able to talk to my Dad. With COVID going on, everything’s been locked down, so he hasn’t been able to get to the phone,” Clark said. “I’m pretty sure like one of the officers told him or (he’s) seen it on the TVs or something. But I can’t wait to (talk to him). I know that he’s probably crying and all that kind of stuff.
“I’m just blessed. That’s all I could say. I’m just blessed. I’m just happy about this opportunity. I done worked hard for this. I really believe I deserve it and just excited to move forward as a Packer.”
