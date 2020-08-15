Best wake-up call ever? Kenny Clark’s midnight news was a new 4-year, $70 million extension with Packers

“I couldn’t be happier for Kenny. Kenny is the epitome of what we’re all about here,” LaFleur said. “He works hard on a daily basis. He is becoming more of a vocal leader. Just really happy for him. We’ve got a lot of guys who are key members to our team whose contracts are coming up, so it definitely lets us kind of move on to the next guy.”

Added quarterback Aaron Rodgers: “Kenny sometimes has been an underrated player for us over the years. I think he’s lived in mild anonymity at times, when Mike Daniels was here and Clay (Matthews) was on defense getting notoriety and the Smith Brothers last year. But I think the teams that play him know how dominant he can be.

“I had the pleasure of working out with him in the offseason. He’s a fantastic guy. He’s a quiet guy who goes about his business the right way. He’s found his voice at times and his leadership role has increased over the years. It’s been fun to watch him kind of step into that opportunity. He’s one of those guys you just know you can count on every single week.“