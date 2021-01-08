Best season? While Aaron Rodgers isn’t sure, AP first-team All-Pro selection means third NFL MVP could be on the way

GREEN BAY — The question? A simple one. The initial response? A chuckle.
To be clear, there’s no debating whether Aaron Rodgers has had one of the best seasons of his 16-year NFL career. He finished the regular season having completed 372 of 526 passes (career-best and Packers franchise record 70.7% completion percentage) for 4,299 yards with 48 touchdowns, five interceptions and 20 sacks for a passer rating of 121.5 — the second-highest of his career and, since he also holds the NFL record for the highest single-season passer rating in NFL history (122.5 in 2011), the second-highest the league has seen.
So, Rodgers was asked earlier in this, the Packers’ playoff bye week, if this has been his best season.
“Oh, I’m not sure, buddy,” Rodgers replied to Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber. “I’m definitely going to look back years from now with a lot of pride about the way I played and the steps I took throughout the season to put myself in a position, going back to March and April. So, I’m very proud of the regular season. Best season? Let’s wait and see how this run turns out.”
That they will, starting with an NFC divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field next weekend against the conference’s lowest-remaining seed after Saturday and Sunday’s NFC wild card games.
But on Friday, Rodgers was honored with an Associated Press first-team All-Pro selection, and one he received in a landslide from the 50-member league-wide media panel — making it very likely he’ll also win his third NFL MVP award, since the same selectors vote on that award as well.
Rodgers was one of four Packers on the first team, joined by wide receiver Davante Adams, left tackle David Bakhtiari and center Corey Linsley. Cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith received second-team recognition, while safety Adrian Amos, guard Elgton Jenkins and kicker Mason Crosby received votes at their respective positions as well.
The four first-team selections are the most the Packers have had since 1967, when defensive end Willie Davis, linebacker Dave Robinson, cornerback Bob Jeter, safety Willie Wood, tackle Forrest Gregg and guard Jerry Kramer were selected to the first team.
Rodgers, who was a first-team All-Pro in his previous NFL MVP seasons (2011, 2014) and a second-team pick in 2012, received 46 of the 50 possible votes at quarterback, with Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes receiving two apiece to land together on the second team. Rodgers led the NFL in passer rating, touchdown passes, completion percentage and interception percentage (0.95), making him the first quarterback to lead the league in all four of those categories since Steve Young did so in 1992.
Adams was chosen on 49 of the 50 ballots while Bakhtiari (26 votes, the most of any offensive lineman) was selected despite missing four games and Linsley (18 votes) was chosen despite not even making the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster — an obvious oversight Bakhtiari has twice experienced in past All-Pro seasons himself.
“That is such a well-deserved award for him,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Linsley, who returned for the final two regular-season games after spending three weeks on injured reserve with a knee injury. “He’s meant so much to our football team both on the field — that stuff’s obvious — but (also) in the locker room and just what a great leader he is.
“I can’t say enough about his approach, his work ethic and he’s made himself into an All-Pro player. (We’re) just really happy for him. Getting him back obviously that’s a big boost for us. Just really, really excited for a guy like him just knowing how much he’s put into this thing.”
Of course, for Rodgers, what would matter more than accolades (given how many he’s accumulated in his 13 years as the starter) would be another Super Bowl berth and championship (since he only has one, having led the 2010 team to the Super Bowl XLV title).
Since that championship, Rodgers has made it his quest to make sure the next NFC Championship Game the Packers played would be at home. The Packers won in Chicago in January 2011 en route to that title, then lost their next three NFC title games on the road — at Seattle in 2014, at Atlanta in 2016 and at San Francisco last year.
This year marks the only the third time since the team’s renaissance began in 1992 that the Packers have had the NFC’s No. 1 seed. In 1996, they parlayed it into the Super Bowl XXXI title. In 2011, despite a 13-0 start and a 15-1 regular-season record, they lost at home to the eventual Super Bowl XLVI-champion New York Giants.
“It’s obviously different (now). I’m much older than I was then,” Rodgers said of that 2011 NFC Divisional loss. “This year has definitely energized all of us at different times, but I think we’re trending in the right direction as far as how we feel about each other and our squad.
“That year, I think we were so dominant the entire year. This may be a different feel this year. It hasn’t felt that way (as far as being dominant); it’s felt like we’ve been kind of trending in the right direction. So, it definitely feels different, but it feels good to be in the mix and just coming off a good season. Now everything starts over.”
Big fans of fans
Thursday evening’s news that the organization had decided to host roughly 6,000 paying customers for next weekend’s NFC divisional playoff game was met with the expected excitement by players, who have seen limited crowds on the road but have yet to see anything more than a few hundred team employees’ families or first responders/frontline healthcare workers and their families in the Lambeau Field stands this year.
“Football’s not the same without the fans,” running back Jamaal Williams said. “It’s still fun to play football, but I feel like the excitement and some of the fun has been taken out just because I feel like that’s what brings everybody together — the fans and the players. That’s just something that we miss. You can really feel it in the stadium sometimes. We just love to have the fans there, just be out there making noise. It’s so different a view for us to see how quiet it can be. You can hear literally everything.”
How much of an impact having less than 10% of the stadium’s 80,441 capacity can have on the game remains to be seen, but LaFleur said he’s hopeful it will make a difference in his team’s energy — particularly on defense, where the lack of crowd noise did seem to hurt the unit’s intensity at times.
“We’re definitely going to feed off that energy. So if anybody’s coming to the game, make sure you’re nice and loud for us because that does play an important part of it,” LaFleur said. “Obviously there’s tough decisions that go into this thing. First and foremost, you want to make sure you can keep everybody safe and healthy, and that’s the most important thing. But there’s a lot of guys that have put a lot of thought into this, a lot of work into making this a safe environment for everybody. And we’re really excited about just opening it up to that many fans.”
Extra points
Adams did not take part in practice on Thursday or Friday, but LaFleur made it clear that it was only for resting purposes. “It’s just rest. He’s been getting treatment and getting some conditioning in,” LaFleur said. “No reservations there. … With the regular season over, the Packers signed three players to futures contracts for the 2021 season on Friday: Wide receiver Chris Blair, safety Innis Gaines and linebacker Ray Wilborn. Blair is a rookie from Alcorn State, the alma mater of Packers’ all-time leading receiver Donald Driver; Gaines is a rookie from Texas Christian, where he played with Packers safety Vernon Scott and linebacker Ty Summers; and Wilborn is a first-year player from Ball State University who went to training camp with Atlanta and was on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad earlier this season. He’s the only one of the three to have spent time with another NFL team this year.
