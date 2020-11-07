Best in the business? Wherever he ranks, Davante Adams’ game has gone to elite level

“He’s so talented. He can do it all, handles himself the right way. Just a joy to play with. A special guy.”

Added LaFleur: “I don’t know what he can’t do. He is a complete player, man. I don’t think there’s a route he can’t run. We’re fortunate to have a guy that we can lean heavily on. ... When the opportunities present themselves, he consistently delivers. I know he and Aaron have a great connection.”

But Adams’ success goes well beyond just his talent or a pairing with a future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback. He’s also viewed as one of the hardest-working players to come through Green Bay, one who has assumed the leadership mantle in the receivers’ room following the departures of Nelson and Cobb in recent years. The standard he sets for the other receivers is based not just on what he demands of them, but the example he sets for them.

“Every year, he just takes his game to another level. Each year that I’ve been around him and each week, he just gets better and better,” said quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, who was Adams’ receivers coach in 2016 and 2017.