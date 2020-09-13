Behind Aaron Rodgers’ virtuoso performance, Packers kick off 2020 season with 43-34 win over Vikings

“I was pretty calm this week, I think, at times,” Rodgers said of Adams’ observations. “I think he probably saw some fire this week in practice that I wanted to bring the energy and let the guys know this was an amp-up time — that it’s not training camp anymore; this is the real deal. … I’m proud of the way the guys stepped up.

“I think part of my role as leader is to bring that energy and to bring that focus to times when maybe there’s a lull. Today was a good example — we went up by a few scores, (Minnesota) went down and scored and we just kept answering back and answering back with important throws and catches and plays.

“As focused as I was during the week, game day is all about calm and trying to get in that flow state. And I felt like I was in it from the start.”

That may have been true, but the results didn’t initially follow for the Packers’ offense. Remarkably, the group hung 43 points on the Vikings despite failing to get into the end zone on three first-half trips into the red zone, settling for two field goals and a failed fourth-down attempt. The Vikings actually led, 7-5, midway through the second quarter after Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander sacked Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins in the end zone for a safety. The second of Mason Crosby’s field goals then gave the Packers an 8-7 lead.