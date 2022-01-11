Bears starting over with firing of GM Ryan Pace, coach Matt Nagy

“It remains to be seen how much is going to change because I haven’t had a general manager report to me so I’ve got a lot to learn in that regard and am counting on the new general manager to help me along in that process,” McCaskey said.

Whomever the Bears hire will have to solidify the quarterback position, which has haunted the founding NFL franchise for decades. That would seem to mean figuring out a way to get the most out of Justin Fields after a shaky rookie season and surround the former Ohio State star with the supporting cast to help him grow. But McCaskey sidestepped the questions when asked if candidates who express reservations about Fields would be disqualified.

“We don’t know what the candidates have had to say because we haven’t interviewed any of them yet,” McCaskey said. “We want to know what their plan is for that position with the Bears.”

The new GM and coach face a big task as they try to turn around the franchise. The Monsters of the Midway have just seven playoff appearances in the past 30 years.