Bears spending bye examining their putrid offense as they prep for Packers

It hasn't been perfect. He has had four passes thrown his way get intercepted, including a string of three 50-50 balls earlier in the season.

But he ranks sixth in the NFL with 63 catches and eighth with 755 yards and remains the player you would bet on in an offense without many — even if the Bears haven't been persuaded to do it with a new contract yet.

"After Week 2 or Week 3, I was putting that (contract situation) behind me," Robinson said. "It comes down to just playing. That's the most important thing right now. It's about playing, playing well, trying to help get this thing turned around. . We could either pack it in or we could pick it up. I'm going to try my best to help pick this thing up."

Second-half question

Will the Bears go back to quarterback Mitch Trubisky, and if so, will it help?

Remember the good vibes around the Bears after Nick Foles replaced Mitch Trubisky and led a 30-26, come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons?

The feeling of potential that existed with the unknown of a Foles-Matt Nagy combo has long since been replaced by frustration. Behind the line's struggles, Foles hasn't been good enough to lift the Bears to respectability, much less victories, over the last four games.