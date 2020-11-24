Bears spending bye examining their putrid offense as they prep for Packers

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears didn't have their week off under happy circumstances.
Their 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Monday night meant the Bears would have 12 days between games to stew over all that has gone wrong during their four-game losing streak.
Coach Matt Nagy and his staff are spending that time examining how their offense has spiraled to become one of the worst in the NFL.
"At some point, something has to click," Nagy said. "At some point. You would think. There are two choices — you either quit or you fight. I know what we're going to do. . We're going to attack it full speed ahead, and that's the only decision that anybody in this building will do while I'm here as a leader of this team and as a leader of the coaches and as a leader of the players. They understand that we're going to fight. And we're going to see what happens."
As the Bears look for answers before their game against the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, here's a look at the Bears offense at the bye.
What's working
It's tempting to just skip ahead to what's not working because the Bears have had so few positives on offense during their four-game losing streak.
Despite sometimes shoddy quarterback play, wide receiver Allen Robinson has continued to be the Bears' top target, making 63 catches on 95 targets for 755 yards and three touchdowns. His catch percentage is up to 66.3%, and he is averaging 12 yards per catch.
Fifth-round pick Darnell Mooney has impressed coaches with his maturity and speed and is looking like a steal with 33 catches on 56 targets for 351 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Jimmy Graham, while not the younger version of himself, leads the Bears with five touchdown catches.
And while he's a special teamer, kicker Cairo Santos deserves a shout-out here considering he has had to finish so many stalled drives this season.
Santos is making the Bears kicking drama in years past almost feel like an afterthought. He has made 14 straight field-goal attempts — the most by a Bears kicker since Robbie Gould made 17 straight in 2015. That included the winning 38-yarder against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a 55-yarder against the Carolina Panthers.
For a team with myriad worries, that consistency is no small thing.
What's not
The list is lengthy, but it starts with an offensive line that has allowed 25 sacks and is in part responsible for the worst running game in the NFL — by far. The Bears average just 78.2 yards per game on the ground. The line has dealt with injuries and illnesses that have sidelined James Daniels, Cody Whitehair and Bobby Massie, and it has exposed the Bears' lack of depth.
Running back Tarik Cohen is out for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, and David Montgomery hasn't made a big jump in production in his second season. He has 472 rushing yards on 131 carries (3.6 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown.
The offensive line play is just one of the things plaguing quarterback Nick Foles, who has been pressured on 21.4% of his dropbacks, according to Pro Football Reference. Foles has thrown 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in eight games. He has been sacked 14 times during the four-game losing streak. And he has an 81.0 passer rating — 27th among qualifiers.
Foles' inaccuracy hasn't helped his targets, but Bears receivers also haven't made plays consistently enough, with Anthony Miller and Jimmy Graham missing some notable opportunities.
All of that adds up to a team that is averaging just 19.1 points per game. The Bears are 31st in third-down percentage (31.1%) and tied for 30th in red-zone percentage (48.2%). And astonishingly, they have scored only 14 points in the third quarter - half of them coming on a Cordarrelle Patterson kickoff return.
A quarterback change from Mitch Trubisky to Foles and a play-caller switch from Matt Nagy to Bill Lazor have not helped. And now Trubisky and Foles both are recovering from injuries with a matchup against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looming.
Reliable player
There has been one answer to this question on offense for three seasons now, and that's Allen Robinson.
Despite any frustrations Robinson might have about not coming to a contract extension agreement with the Bears, coaches say he hasn't let that seep into his preparation, and Robinson has continued to be the team's top threat on offense.
It hasn't been perfect. He has had four passes thrown his way get intercepted, including a string of three 50-50 balls earlier in the season.
But he ranks sixth in the NFL with 63 catches and eighth with 755 yards and remains the player you would bet on in an offense without many — even if the Bears haven't been persuaded to do it with a new contract yet.
"After Week 2 or Week 3, I was putting that (contract situation) behind me," Robinson said. "It comes down to just playing. That's the most important thing right now. It's about playing, playing well, trying to help get this thing turned around. . We could either pack it in or we could pick it up. I'm going to try my best to help pick this thing up."
Second-half question
Will the Bears go back to quarterback Mitch Trubisky, and if so, will it help?
Remember the good vibes around the Bears after Nick Foles replaced Mitch Trubisky and led a 30-26, come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons?
The feeling of potential that existed with the unknown of a Foles-Matt Nagy combo has long since been replaced by frustration. Behind the line's struggles, Foles hasn't been good enough to lift the Bears to respectability, much less victories, over the last four games.
Even without Foles' hip/glute injury against the Vikings, the Bears would have had to consider whether it made sense to try Trubisky again — if he has recovered from a right shoulder injury. Nagy has said he's willing to try anything as the Bears try to get back into playoff contention, and after giving away play-calling duties, another quarterback switch is the next logical step.
Best-case scenario
This really depends on your general viewpoint in life, but all scenarios rotate around the quarterback situation, as is so often the case with the Bears.
Option 1: Mitch Trubisky returns against the Packers, and after 7 games to observe, something inside of him finally clicks. Behind a healthier line after the off week, he helps the Bears win four or five more games, they make a nice playoff run and the Bears reach an agreement to bring him back in 2021, a season in which he proves he has turned his career around and should be considered the team's quarterback of the future.
Option 2: Trubisky isn't ready to come back from his shoulder injury, so the Bears stick with Nick Foles, and behind a healthier line after the off week, he does enough through a mild schedule over the final six games that the Bears squeak into the playoffs. Foles' postseason magic suddenly comes alive and he helps the Bears make a nice run.
Option 3 (not for the instant-gratification crowd): The offense never comes alive under Trubisky or Foles, and the Bears tank over their final six games. That forces the team to rethink its track on offense, including finding its new quarterback.
Worst-case scenario
You might say it would be bad if the offense remains unwatchable and the Bears lose the remainder of their games. But let's play Mad Libs with best-case scenario Option 1.
Mitch Trubisky returns against the Packers, and after 7 games to observe, something inside him temporarily clicks. Behind a healthier line after the off week, he helps the Bears win four or five more games, they win a playoff game or two and the Bears reach an agreement to bring him back on a multiyear contract, during which he proves he still doesn't have what it takes to be considered the team's quarterback of the future.
The Bears' futility on offense continues, and a championship defense is wasted for several years to come.
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!