Bears sign Nick Foles, giving Mitchell Trubisky competition after disappointing season

It was an unusual move. But these are hardly normal times.

The league has barred free agents from traveling to team facilities as well as travel by team personnel to meet them. Contracts can be sent digitally, signed by players, returned to teams and then submitted to the league to make them official. But the players also need physicals. They could get them locally, but few teams would be comfortable with that arrangement.

As for what the moves mean for the Bears, well, changes were expected. After all, they went from winning the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018 to finishing 8-8 and missing the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years.

Trubisky, for one, might be a little less comfortable.

Though general manager Ryan Pace had said he remained committed to the former No. 2 overall draft pick as the starter, he also left the door open to bringing in a veteran to push him. The Bears agreed Wednesday to a send a compensatory fourth-round pick to Jacksonville for Foles, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Now, Trubisky has competition. That's hardly a surprise, after his production dropped in his third season.