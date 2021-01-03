Bears search for ways to slow Aaron Rodgers, Packers prolific offense

CHICAGO — Of course Chuck Pagano remembers. It was quite possibly the low point this season for his Chicago Bears defense. Four Aaron Rodgers touchdown passes, 182 rushing yards allowed.
Zero sacks. Not a single takeaway.
The Bears' 41-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 29 on "Football Night in America" felt as dispiriting as it looked.
The Bears had few answers. They didn't start fast or finish strong. They didn't tackle well or play with their usual tenacity.
They gave up big play after big play yet never responded with one of their own.
In short, they fell apart. Under a prime-time spotlight. In the team's fifth consecutive loss of an eventual six-game skid.
"It stunk. It stung. It hurt," Pagano said Thursday. "It hurt all of us. I've put it first and foremost on myself. We all know what happened."
Fortunately for the Bears, the stench, the sting and the pain have dissipated since that Week 12 meeting. And now Pagano and his troops get a chance to redeem themselves. On Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, the Bears will get another shot at slowing Rodgers and the Packers offense. And if they're successful and can spark an upset, a ticket to the NFC playoffs awaits.
Just having the opportunity to take this swing has the Bears defense enthused.
Pagano, though, knows the Bears will likely have to play their best game of the season Sunday to earn a playoff berth. He also understands that won't be easy against Rodgers — the front-runner for the NFL MVP award — and a Packers offense averaging 393.9 yards and 31.6 points per game.
In 15 games, the Packers (12-3) have scored on their opening possessions 12 times: eight touchdowns, four field goals. They've converted 78.6% of their red-zone trips into touchdowns, a league-best.
"Not a lot of sleep this week," Pagano said.
So just what will the Bears' blueprint be for flustering Rodgers — at least on occasion? What is the best approach to containing All-Pro receiver Davante Adams? How can the Bears have greater success against the Packers running game than they did five weeks ago?
Pagano met with reporters in a conference call Thursday morning. And while he rejected all requests to share the defensive game plan, he offered plenty of insight into everything his defense will have to do and account for Sunday.
Here are five key takeaways from that session.
1. The Bears have to be more aggressive in their attempts to bother Aaron Rodgers.
The Packers quarterback wasn't touched in the teams' first meeting. Rodgers threw 29 passes, and the Bears not only went without a sack, they didn't record a single quarterback hit.
In four games this season, Rodgers hasn't been sacked. In eight others, he was taken down only once.
Plenty will be expected from edge rushers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn to jump-start the Bears pass rush.
Without divulging details, Pagano is promising a more aggressive approach too. "We're emptying the chamber," he said.
Still, the Bears realize they'll need a controlled aggression, understanding Rodgers can be just as dangerous ad-libbing on the move as he is performing surgery from the pocket.
That doesn't mean Pagano is advocating for the Bears to be cautious with their pass rush, however. The Bears coordinator discarded the idea of promoting a "mush rush" plan that calls for lane integrity and controlled rushes above all else.
"You can't do that," Pagano said, "because then nobody rushes."
Against Rodgers, that can be suicidal.
"You've got to go after him," Pagano said. "And your rush plan and your rush lane integrity has to be sound."
Pagano's most direct demand this week: "Go after him."
The Bears defense is emphasizing the need to win one-on-ones up front. And in instances in which Mack and/or Quinn are chipped on the edge by tight ends or running backs, they have to win through those as well.
The ultimate goal for the Bears will be to keep Rodgers in the pocket with an intent on getting enough interior push to keep him from comfortably climbing forward.
"If you can keep him throwing from in the well, so to speak, and get the middle push so he can't step up, (you've got a chance)," Pagano said.
And if the Bears pressure Rodgers enough to flush him outside the pocket? Their defensive backs will have to remain plastered to receivers while their rushers remain fully aware of where Rodgers is headed.
"You can flush him," Pagano said. "But then you better have a plan where somebody knows exactly where you're trying to get him to go. And then another guy goes and hunts him down."
Easier said than done, of course. Rodgers has thrown for 4,059 yards and 44 touchdowns this season with a 119.4 passer rating, best in the league and just a hair off his career-best 122.5 rating from his MVP season of 2011.
2. While Aaron Rodgers might be the obvious choice for league MVP, Davante Adams belongs in that conversation.
Adams has a league-high 17 receiving touchdowns and needs two Sunday to set a single-season franchise record. (Sterling Sharpe set that record in 1994.)
Adams also has 109 catches and 1,378 yards — despite missing 2\u00bd games early in the season with a hamstring strain.
Last week, on snow-covered Lambeau Field, he had 11 catches, 142 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win over the Tennessee Titans. Often between plays, he was knocking snow and ice from his cleats. And still, he was like an Olympic slalom skier with the way he knifed and glided through the Titans defense.
His first touchdown — a quick-hitter to the right for 5 yards — punctuated the Packers' opening drive.
Adams' longest grab was a ridiculous 32-yard fingertip snag on a deep shot up the left sideline from Rodgers.
"The guy has perfect coverage on him," Pagano said, "and he stretches out and makes that grab."
Not that that is the only eye-catching play Adams has made this season.
"The highlight tape takes six, seven hours to watch," Pagano said, "if you want to spend that much time."
Adams has had seven 100-yard games this season. Five times, he's had at least 10 catches, 100 yards plus a touchdown. One more of those combo platters and he'll tie the NFL single-season record Michael Thomas set last season.
The Bears "held" Adams to six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in their November meeting. But Rodgers also blamed himself for missing an easy 80-yard touchdown pass to his top receiver in the first half after Adams broke wiiiiiide open from safety Eddie Jackson deep down the middle of the field.
The Bears are hopeful rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson can return after a two-game absence because a shoulder injury to help contain Adams. Still, with Adams' elite precision and versatility as a route runner, the Bears have to make tough decisions on how to cover him.
"He's excellent at the line getting away from press coverage," Pagano said. "Then you play off him and they'll have a run called and still they just smoke it out to him and then he breaks a tackle and gains whatever he gains. So he's legit.
"He deserves every honor and recognition that's he's getting."
3. The Carolina Panthers found ways to make life uncomfortable for Rodgers and the Packers offense two weeks ago.
Maybe Pagano and the Bears can find a few cheat codes in that effort.
In Week 15, the Packers shot out to a 21-3 second-quarter lead against the Panthers on the way to a 24-16 victory. But they sputtered significantly on their final seven possessions - just 90 net yards, four first downs and three points. Rodgers expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance afterward.
He also noted how some of the different 3-3-5 concepts deployed by Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow disrupted the Packers usual rhythm and flow. Rodgers was sacked a season-high five times.
It's something Pagano and the Bears defense have taken a long, hard look at, working to determine which wrinkles they can add into their approach for Sunday while understanding which they should just leave alone.
"(The Panthers) had a lot of bodies moving around," Pagano said. "They did a really good job of giving some different looks and creating some confusion there.
"Like anything else, if you haven't seen that or haven't faced that, (it can be challenging)."
As far as the Bears' urgency to borrow from some of the Panthers scheme?
"It's a copycat league," Pagano said. "And if you see something work time and time again, and then it fits (what you do) . why not? See if they've fixed it."
4. Finding a way to stop the Packers running game will be important.
Five weeks ago, Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams combined to turn 34 carries into 163 yards and a touchdown against the Bears. On Sunday the Packers turned bruising rookie A.J. Dillon loose against the Titans, and he ran for 124 yards and two scores. As if the challenge of slowing Rodgers and Adams already weren't daunting. The Packers have a potent running game too. With three impressive backs. And that further aids their play-action passing attack.
Said Pagano: "If you can't calm that down and slow that thing down and stop them, then it just opens up everything else. The play-action stuff where (Rodgers) sits in the pocket or the boots or the nakeds and all those things? They do a phenomenal job. They're so efficient at running them."
Pagano has been stressing all week the need to keep the Packers in second-and-long as much as possible with the hopes of then getting to third-and-long or third-and-medium.
The Bears were without defensive end Akiem Hicks in this season's first meeting. Hicks had a hamstring injury and has been battling an illness this week. But the expectation is he will play Sunday. That should help the run defense.
5. The Bears defense has zero trepidation heading into Sunday's final exam.
From a mindset standpoint, Pagano's players are grading at an "A" level this week, itching to go for this high-stakes Week 17 challenge.
"Just walking in the building on Wednesday, it was a different look in their eyes," Pagano said. "The sense of urgency, the focus. . Everybody understands the opportunity in front of us and that these opportunities don't come around very often. Let alone it's the Bears versus the Packers and all the history behind that game and all that comes with us. So it's just a matter of putting the time in right now."
And then playing the game Sunday — with an extreme challenge waiting.
