Bears search for ways to slow Aaron Rodgers, Packers prolific offense

It's something Pagano and the Bears defense have taken a long, hard look at, working to determine which wrinkles they can add into their approach for Sunday while understanding which they should just leave alone.

"(The Panthers) had a lot of bodies moving around," Pagano said. "They did a really good job of giving some different looks and creating some confusion there.

"Like anything else, if you haven't seen that or haven't faced that, (it can be challenging)."

As far as the Bears' urgency to borrow from some of the Panthers scheme?

"It's a copycat league," Pagano said. "And if you see something work time and time again, and then it fits (what you do) . why not? See if they've fixed it."

4. Finding a way to stop the Packers running game will be important.

Five weeks ago, Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams combined to turn 34 carries into 163 yards and a touchdown against the Bears. On Sunday the Packers turned bruising rookie A.J. Dillon loose against the Titans, and he ran for 124 yards and two scores. As if the challenge of slowing Rodgers and Adams already weren't daunting. The Packers have a potent running game too. With three impressive backs. And that further aids their play-action passing attack.