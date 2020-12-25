Bears' rebound makes future of GM Ryan Pace a more complex question

Pace lauded Trevathan's explosiveness and instincts but also his leadership.

"I almost look at Trevathan as signing one of our own players because John and his staff drafted him and they know him very well," Pace said. "He's athletic, explosive and instinctive — all the things we look for. But beyond that, he brings a ton of energy and passion in the way he plays. He has a physical style, but he also has a charismatic personality, which I think is good to have around here."

How it's going: Over five seasons with the Bears, Trevathan has been the defensive leader the Bears wanted.

He has had injury issues, including rupturing his patellar tendon in 2016 and missing seven games last year with an elbow injury. But he has formed a solid tandem with Roquan Smith, and his play in 2018 - including 102 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and six passes defended - was key to the Bears defensive run.

The Bears awarded him in March with a three-year, $21.75 million contract, a deal that doesn't look as good as the first one given Trevathan's limitations at times this season at age 30.

