Bears often humiliated in prime time against Packers under Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers

"You saw a (Packers) team that came out throwing a bunch of haymakers early on in that first half," Nagy said. "And I thought Indianapolis did a really good job of weathering the storm. They never panicked."

Little by little, the Colts chipped away. They cut the Packers lead to 11, then down to three. They tied the game, went ahead, then, after going into overtime, ultimately forced a fumble and turned it into a game-winning field goal.

"I think if there was anything we learned from that game," Nagy said, "it's that regardless if you are up by two scores or down by two scores, you have to fight and it will always come down to the very end."

A defining moment

Fight has been an oft-used word at Halas Hall this week with players again relying on their determination and unity as an effective floatation device.

Said running back David Montgomery: "We're fighters. We're the Chicago Bears. That's the definition of a Chicago Bear. You're a fighter. Regardless of the situation, regardless of what it may look like, it's being able to put the horse blinders and just focus on the task at hand."